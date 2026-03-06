Texans Hosting Top OL Prospect for Pre-Draft Visit

The Houston Texans are doing their due diligence on one of this year's top offensive line prospects in the form of bringing him in for a top-30 visit.

According to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, the Texans are reportedly hosting Alabama offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor for a top-30 visit.

Proctor is one of the first reported top-30 visits the Texans have scheduled before April's draft.

Proctor is a 6-foot-7, 352-pound left tackle from the Alabama Crimson Tide, where he played three years before declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Now, it looks like Alabama's own DeMeco Ryans seems to have at least some interest in Proctor as a potential fit with the Texans, and will now get a closer look at him as the scouting process for the draft intensifies headed into March.

Texans Hosting Kadyn Proctor for Top-30 Visit

Proctor is a physically imposing threat at left tackle with impressive size, grading out as one of the best tackles in college football last season. PFF graded Proctor as the ninth-best tackle among 631 eligible players with an 85.3 overall grade, also grading out with a top-15 run blocking grade at 81.6.

Proctor said at this year's combine that he feels he's at a good weight around 350 pounds, and has slimmed down since the start of his last season at Alabama.

“I’m in the 350s, anything under 355 right now, that feels really good to me,” Proctor said. “That’s where I’ve been in this in the midseason through last season. Obviously, being 365, 370 isn’t a good weight for me to play at, so I figured that and understood that. But if any team gives me a weight, then I can go down and achieve that.”

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor (OL41) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Proctor reportedly met with the Texans at the combine last week in Indianapolis, along with a multitude of other teams, according to Wilson. That includes the Detroit Lions, Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns.

Proctor is projected to be a first-round tackle off the board for teams in need of offensive line help, and could be a prime candidate for the Texans to look into with their 28th pick, so long as they don't trade down, as they did in last year's draft.

The Texans will be in search of multiple new offensive linemen over the course of the offseason, whether that be in free agency or with a few draft picks, and a selection of Proctor could present a starting option to fill in from Week One, and a potential instant upgrade to their pass protection.

His fit in Houston would likely require either second-year tackle Aireontae Ersery to flip to right tackle as opposed to the left side where he stuck for most of his rookie season, or Proctor, a natural left tackle, to shift to the right side himself. But in either case, it's hard to see that combination lead to any ridiculous disarray.

Keep an eye on Proctor as a potential Texans target as the NFL Draft looms closer, kicking off on April 23rd in Pittsburgh, PA.