Texans Draft Trends: How Houston Has Attacked the NFL Combine

The Houston Texans and the rest of the 31 teams around the league are set to arrive at this year's NFL Scouting Combine later next week, where the draft process really begins to ramp up leading up to April, and teams can officially get a firsthand look at what this set of prospects holds both in on-field tests and in-person interviews.rviews.

Over the years, the Texans have taken some varied approaches rolling into the combine. Some years, like in 2023, they had a keen eye on the elite talents atop the board. In 2024, those combine numbers didn't factor in much to their final decisions. And in 2025, Houston had a clear focus on the strengths they were targeting with their first few selections.

It's made for an interesting draft process for all three offseasons since DeMeco Ryans was hired as head coach to join forces with general manager Nick Caserio in 2023. And with that in mind, makes for the perfect reason to take a deeper look at how things have transpired in Indianapolis since the two have been at the helm.

Let's turn back the clock to peek at the Texans' track record through the past three combines:

2023

Best Selections: QB C.J. Stroud (first round, 2nd overall), DE Will Anderson (first round, 3rd overall), WR Tank Dell (third round, 69th overall), WR Xavier Hutchinson (sixth round, 205th overall)

In the first year of the DeMeco Ryans era, the Texans entered the combine with their eyes set on the top talents within the class at two vital positions: quarterback and edge rusher. And in 2023, there might've been no better performers in Indianapolis at either spot than what Stroud and Anderson showcased in their drills.

Stroud captured attention with his standout accuracy, and really a near-perfect day of throws during his on-field drills. Anderson presented his freak physicals and athleticism that cemented him as the best edge rusher on the board, and now led him to become one of the best players in the class.

Their two wide receiver selections, on the other hand, Tank Dell and Xavier Hutchinson, didn't exactly pop in their athletic drills. But both were smooth route runners coming out of college, and their skillsets complement each other well; Dell as the explosive play-threat, while Hutchinson fills in with more ideal size and a consistent chain mover.

2024

Best Selections: CB Kamari Lassiter (second round, 42nd overall), S Calen Bullock (third round, 78th overall), TE Cade Stover (fourth round, 123rd overall)

The combine clearly didn't matter much to the Texans' top decision-makers in 2024. Not only did one of their top selections in the class, second-rounder Kamari Lassiter, decide not to participate in multiple on-field drills during his time in Indianapolis, like the 40-yard dash, but neither did third-round safety Calen Bullock.

Lassiter did compete in other drills like the three-cone (6.62) and the 20-yard shuttle (4.12), and actually performed at some of the best at his position in those reps. That might've been enough to sway the Texans in utilizing a day-two pick on the Georgia defensive back, but it goes to show that the combine isn't the only factor playing into Houston's draft board.

And considering both defensive backs are coming off a first career Pro Bowl selections this season after a historic year from the Texans' defense, maybe putting less stock into combine numbers and participation is actually the way to go,

2025

Best Selections: WR Jayden Higgins (second round, 34th overall), OT Aireontae Ersery (second round, 48th overall), RB Woody Marks (fourth round, 116th overall)

With their top selections on the board in 2025–– once again without a first-round pick––the Texans made a clear emphasis to bank on physical traits upside.

Headlined by second-rounders like 6-foot-4 Jayden Higgins at wideout who ran a 4.47, and the imposing left tackle Aireontae Ersery who stands at 6-foot-6, 331 pounds, the Texans had a focus to pursue those impressive physicals, while relying on internal development to get the best of their potential moving forward.

There were also other occasions when the Texans focused on technical skillsets rather than raw size and speed. Jaylin Noel in the third round and Woody Marks in the fourth round, are examples of just that. And while they may lack some of those intangibles, each had their flashes of production as their second-round counterparts did.

With that in mind, expect the Texans to key in on those standout athletes with their top two or three picks, while seeking out value finds in the later rounds that are more technically sound.