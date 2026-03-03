Texans Re-Sign Veteran CB to Bolster Depth

The Houston Texans have reportedly signed on a veteran in their secondary for the 2026 NFL season before next week's free agency officially gets underway.

According to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, the Texans have signed veteran cornerback Ja'Marcus Ingram to a new contract for next season. The exact details of the contract remain yet to be announced.

Ingram was set to be an exclusive-rights free agent heading into next week's free agency with the chance to sign elsewhere after finishing out last season in Houston.

But instead, it looks like he'll be staying put in H-Town for the meantime, and fills in some necessary depth for the Texans' defense and special teams unit.

Ingram is a four-year NFL veteran with a good bit of experience in the league, having been active in 33 games since coming in as an undrafted free agent from Buffalo in 2022.

Ingram started off his career spending his first three and a half seasons onboard with the Buffalo Bills, playing in a total of 29 games with them from 2022 to 2025.

In that timeframe, he had 33 combined tackles, four passes defended, and two interceptions as a nice depth piece in their own secondary during his tenure.

However, Ingram's time with the Bills would inevitably end in the middle of the 2025 season, as he would be sent to waivers after 11 games to find a new opportunity elsewhere. That would end up being a part of the Texans' defense, where he's seemingly nestled into a solidified spot on their 90-man roster for the meantime.

Ingram played in four games for the Texans during his short stretch with the team in 2025, playing in just under 40 snaps on the defensive end, and mainly contributed as a piece on special teams, where he logged 84 snaps for Houston.

Clearly, Houston's liked what they've seen enough out of their veteran defensive back to get him onboard the roster for another year, and they do so by re-signing him quickly after the NFL Combine has come and gone.

He'll now remain a part of a stacked Texans secondary headlined by some elite talents like Derek Stingley and Kamari Lassiter, but projects to fill into a similar role as he did last season if he ends up back on the final 53-man roster at the start of the 2026 campaign.

That placement on the roster will be further defined once we get closer to training camp and preseason later in the year. But for now, the Texans effectively keep some depth onboard that won't have a chance to hit the free agent market, and gives a bit more clarity as to how this defensive backs room could look once Week One of the 2026 season gets off and rolling.