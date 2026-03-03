What’s Ahead for Jimmie Ward Following Texans Release

The Houston Texans officially cut ties with veteran safety Jimmie Ward after kicking off their week with a couple of big trades, terminating the contract of their defensive back who's been in the building for three years, and thus ending his tenure in H-Town.

It's a bit of an unceremonious ending for the veteran safety who hasn't been on an NFL field dating back to 2024. Ward had been sidelined for the entire 2025 season due to both a lingering foot injury and legal troubles that revolved around him last offseason, and without much clarity on his status moving forward, Houston decided it was best to move on.

As a result, the Texans are able to clear $750K on their salary cap as a result of releasing Ward, will allow the veteran safety to hit the open market, and might lead to Houston looking at bringing in more talent to the safety position now that they're without him.

But as for Ward's future in the NFL, it looks like things go a couple of different directions as to how he wants to approach the next steps.

What's Next for Jimmie Ward?

According to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, Ward appears to be contemplating whether he wants to continue playing football headed into the 2026 NFL season. Wilson reports that Ward is also taking classes this offseason in order to further evaluate his decision.

At age 34, coming off a season in which he didn't play a single snap, it's easy to see how Ward may have doubts of suiting up once again and being able to play again at a high level as a starting safety.

Last time Ward was on the field, it came during the 2024 season in which he was limited to 10 games before being sidelined for the year with the foot injury that hurt his availability heading into the following season.

Before going down, he had 48 combined tackles, five tackles for loss, four passes defended, and two interceptions. Clearly, he’s still making a considerable impact when he's able to be healthy and performing at 100%.

However, it's fair to question whether or not Ward still has not only that high level of play ready to give to an NFL team, but if he could be healthy enough to play for an entire 17-game season to give teams confidence of offering him a new contract.

The last time that Ward played at least 16 games in a single season came when he was still with the San Francisco 49ers in 2021. Each season since, Ward has played in 12 games or less, and now coming off his longest absence yet, that makes his return to play an even steeper hurdle to jump.

In reality, Ward's fate will first rely on whether he himself wants to keep at the NFL grind for a 13th-season pro. Then, perhaps a team searching for veteran safety help could be in play to acquire him; likely a team slated to feasibly make the playoffs.

Time will tell whether that comes to fruition, but as for Houston, they've clearly decided to go in another direction to address the back-end of their secondary for the 2026 campaign.