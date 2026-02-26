Texans Reportedly Fire Key Assistant Coach

INDIANAPOLIS, IN–– The Houston Texans have severed ties with one notable assistant coach on the offensive end.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Texans have reportedly fired quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson after three seasons.

Johnson has been with the Texans since the hiring of DeMeco Ryans as head coach in 2023, remaining as a key voice in the ear of quarterback C.J. Stroud since he was drafted at second overall in the NFL Draft that same offseason.

Now, his time with the Texans has come to a close, with Houston now searching for a new quarterbacks coach heading into the 2026 season, while Johnson will now be seeking a new opportunity himself.

Texans Fire QBs Coach Jerrod Johnson

Firing Johnson marks the biggest shift the Texans have made in their coaching ranks this offseason after maintaining a relatively similar staff heading into next year.

Houston did fire three assistant coaches at the start of the offseason, including their tight ends coach Jake Moreland, but Johnson's firing marks a firm declaration that the Texans are looking for big improvements on the offensive side of the ball rolling into 2026.

Mar 2, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Houston Texans quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The decision revolving around Johnson comes after another turbulent year for the Texans on the offensive end, combined with an up-and-down campaign from their franchise signal-caller, C.J. Stroud.

Stroud finished his season on a shortened campaign of just 14 games played to log 3,041 yards, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions on a 64.5% completion rate.

That year of production was, of course, also paired with a rough exit from the postseason due to their collapse against the New England Patriots in the divisional round. Stroud threw a whopping four interceptions to add onto Houston's 16-28 loss, and has put a major magnifying glass on the Texans' scoring unit to see how they can tune up for the year ahead.

In the end, Johnson would be the odd man out, and assures a big hire to be made on the Texans staff in the coming days to weeks.

It remains to be seen who will be the name to replace Johnson, but for now, it leaves the Texans searching for a new key fixture on their coaching staff, and more importantly, a new voice in the ear of Stroud for what's bound to be a critical fourth year at the helm in Houston.