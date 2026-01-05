C.J. Stroud, DeMeco Ryans Fueling Texans’ Playoff Belief

Just because the Houston Texans lost out on the divisional title to the Jacksonville Jaguars, it shouldn't detract from the fact that they'll enter the playoffs feeling pretty bullish as the five seed.

Ironically, riding an impressive nine-game winning streak only forms a small part of their alpha mentality, because the quest to right some playoff wrongs is being prioritized.

"It's all about us. Everything that, you know, we want is in front of us and it's all there for the taking, so we gotta go out and do it," Stroud told NFL on CBS.

"I think the experience, I think, myself and a lot of the guys on the defense. Lot of guys. Special teams, offense, all the way around, coaches. Like you've said, we've been in the playoffs two years in a row, and now three. So, you know, we've got a lot of hard work that we need to do that we know is coming up. The work really starts right now. So we're excited for it. All the experience we had the last two years of losing - we are going to use those pains and those scars, you know, to try and get it done."

C.J. Stroud, DeMeco Ryans Motivated to Keep Momentum Rolling

Even pulling several of his key starters at halftime couldn't stop DeMeco Ryans' team toughing out the 38-30 win over the plucky Indianapolis Colts. To be fair, though, you always sensed that Ryans would eventually lay down his guns if things got out of hand in Duval, and so it played out in real time.

"Of course, I saw the score of the game and Jacksonville was up," Ryans admitted postgame. "We got a few guys out, I guess. That's the whole thing about... Everybody talking about resting starters. It's hard to get everybody out. You only get 48 guys to go and play on game day, so it's hard to get everybody out. But when we saw where they [the Jaguars] were in that game and they were up and had a pretty big lead. So, I pulled out selected guys when I could."

As it all worked out, Ryans decreed that keeping the winning knack rolling along was a calculated risk worth taking for approximately 30 minutes, and the good vibes were pretty palpable postgame.

"Our guys were able to accomplish a lot of things," Ryans continued. "No matter how dim it looked to start the season, I'm proud of our guys for continuing to battle every single week and finding a way to win games. Now we finish on a high note to win against a really good team."

Just how hyper-focused this Texans team has become through sheer adversity really sets them up to do battle on enemy turf against a quarterback like Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers, who's destined to become a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

