The Hidden Risk the Texans Signing Braden Smith Creates

In the first few days of the NFL free agency market opening, the Houston Texans made a big move on their offensive front in the form of adding former Indianapolis Colts right tackle Braden Smith.

Smith, an experienced tackle having over 100 games started with the Colts, signed on to a two-year deal worth up to $25 million to shore up the right side of the Texans' offensive line, and definitively addresses one of their highly discussed needs of their offseason thus far.

However, while the addition of a veteran, starting right tackle, is an appealing fit on paper and will more than likely lead to more good than bad, there's still a bit of slight underlying risk regarding Houston's investment for Smith.

Braden Smith's Availability Could Be Underlying Risk for Texans

On one hand, the Texans needed to bring in some starting-level experience on their offensive line to really improve the outlook of the group from what they brought to the table in 2025. Smith should be able to bring that, so long as he's on the field.

On the other hand, in the past five years, Smith has only been able to play 16 games or more in one of those seasons. Health issues, both physically and mentally, have taken a toll.

Smith suffered a foot/toe injury that took him out for six games of the 2021 season. A knee injury in 2023 left him sidelined for seven games. He missed the last five games of the 2024 season due to personal reasons and had a concussion/neck issue that kept him out for the last four games of 2025.

The talent is there for him to be well worth starting reps at right tackle whenever he's on the field, but that's simply been much easier said than done for the Texans' newest right tackle to accomplish in recent history.

If the Texans are faced with the absence of Smith at all mid-season, it puts a further responsibility on the shoulders of their former second-round pick, Blake Fisher, who's been shaky at best in his opportunities, and furthermore, adds unwanted turnover on this offensive front.

There's also a chance veteran swing tackle Trent Brown could fill in for Smith, who re-signed this offseason for a one-year, $7 million deal, but might have more health concerns than Smith does, making that backup plan a little worrisome as well.

Therefore, the Texans' offensive line improvement as it pertains to Smith will bank on him having his healthiest season since his age 26 season back in 2022, when he's now slated to turn 30 next month.

The investment in Smith certainly wasn't ill-advised, even when factoring in his health concerns that may be lingering in the background. In fact, it was still one of their best signings of the offseason thus far, and shows a clear commitment from Nick Caserio and Houston's front office that offensive line improvements were abundantly necessary before next season.

But seeing just how Smith's availability and overall health shake out in the first and second year of his deal certainly remains something to keep an eye on, as it could be just what makes or breaks the ceiling of the Texans' offensive protection altogether.