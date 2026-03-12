Texans May Have Struck Gold With Braden Smith Signing

Even if Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio was going to pivot away from starting quarterback C.J. Stroud, he had to restructure the porous offensive line with some type of urgency.

Caserio and Co. making such a firm commitment to Stroud has only reinforced the need to get bodies upfront who can hopefully mesh as a unit, but the mission is already well underway.

ESPN has opinionated that the recent free agency acquisition of former Indianapolis Colts right tackle Braden Smith is a steal.

"In terms of value, the swap is a coup for Houston," ESPN's Seth Walder wrote. "In 13 games last season, Smith recorded a pass block win rate in the 51st percentile and run block win rate in the 45th percentile. Both numbers are better than what the Texans got out of [Tytus] Howard."

"At $12.5 million per year in 2026 and essentially just one guaranteed year for a solid right tackle, Smith's deal looks like a bargain. And if we consider this deal in conjunction with the Howard trade? Then it looks even better. The Texans got the better player at a cheaper price and gained a fifth-round pick."

Did the Texans Get a Steal in Braden Smith?

Thus far during free agency; it's been the ability to use trades to set the table for other additions which has really stood out about Caserio's slick maneuvering.

Getting the blend just right in the offensive trench was always going to require plenty of critical thinking from the coaches and front office, and also taking a gamble or two along the way

Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Braden Smith (72) warms up Monday, July 28, 2025, ahead of training camp held at Grand Park in Westfield. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Smith played guard during his college days at Auburn before switching to tackle as a pro, so the theory that he might switch again due to the current log jam at right has been suggested.

Even so, Smith sounded much more like the forthcoming job description in Houston would more realistically involve him doing what he's been doing for the last few years with the Colts.

"I mean ultimately, like, it's up to the coaches, " Smith explained via Aaron Wilson of KPRC2. "You know, I'm a player -- I'll do whatever they ask me to. And, you know, I've played a lot of right tackle. You know, if that's where they need me, then that's where I'll play. If they need me to do something else, then I'll do what they need me to do. "

Messing with Smith's recall and muscle memory all the way back to his Tigers days seems a little misguided at this juncture, but his willingness to do what it takes cannot be faulted Irrespective of the 29 year old showing how selfless he is.

While Texans fans might be most eager to see what Smith can do in pass pro, the good old gritty tendencies of an offensive lineman always had to come pouring out.

"Just playing physical, " Smith said of his core strength. "Being able to bloody the other guy first. I like to do the gritty stuff. I'm not a finesse guy. I feel like I'm very old school. Running the ball all the time, that's something I really enjoy. "

Kudos to Caserio for attacking the glaring deficiencies the Texans have had in pass pro with urgency, but juggling their needs upfront will only continue during the draft and beyond.