Texans RB Jawhar Jordan Suffers Injury at Training Camp

The Houston Texans' running back room will be without Jawhar Jordan for around a week following his latest injury.

According to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, Jordan suffered a hip flexor strain which has led to him being sidelined at camp.

#Texans running backs, including new addition Owen Wright, signed today.



Jawhar Jordan, third running back, sidelined with hip flexor strain, per league sources, and team hopes to get him back in roughly a week.



Jordan has excelled at camp. Noah Whittington had a good night,… pic.twitter.com/dd93kcxKR5 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 9, 2026

As a result of Jordan's absence, the Texans decided to sign running back Owen Wright from free agency, who will fill out the team's depth chart at the position while shorthanded. Depending on how long Houston is without Jordan, he could end up getting reps for Houston in their first preseason game.

However, for Jordan, it's a tough time to pause his year-three campaign after what's been an impressive start to training camp.

Jawhar Jordan Expected to Miss a Week of Training Camp

After a limited first two years in Houston. Jordan is expected to claim his biggest role in the Texans' offense since he's arrived to the team.

The 2024 sixth-round pick showed his potential at the tail end of the 2025 season, where he was activated from the practice squad to play vs. the Arizona Cardinals in Week 14, and finished the game with 15 runs for 101 yards.

Jordan then wound up finishing the season as a depth piece at running back, and has remained signed onto the 90-man roster after a variety of changes at the position this offseason.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back Jawhar Jordan (26) rushes against Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Elandon Roberts (52) during the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans' running back room looks a bit different than it did this time last year. Nick Chubb is out, Dare Ogunbowale is out, Joe Mixon is out (if you want to count him), and David Montgomery has been added to the mix to lead the way as Houston's RB1.

Woody Marks, who let the Texans' backfield in yards last season, will be a complementary piece behind Montgomery at RB2, and Jordan is set to be the favorite in the running to round out as RB3.

But Jordan is newly set to miss a week of camp. British Brooks— the Texans' veteran running back who could be rostered as an RB4 and special teamer— also broke his hand last week, and is slated to miss around three weeks of time.

And now, the lower parts of Houston's running back room are beaten up a bit heading into the first week of preseason.

That means, for the next week that the Texans have to prepare for next season, it could be a time for a few other running backs on the roster to shine with a bit more opportunities to come their way.

Houston has two UDFAs signed onto the roster in Noah Whittington and Joshua Pitsenberger, and their newest free agent signing, Owen Wright, is still healthy and able to get reps behind Montgomery and Marks throughout the next several practices, and perhaps more importantly, in their first preseason game of the year.

The Texans' first preseason game lands in Houston on Thursday, August 13th, as the Los Angeles Chargers travel to Reliant Stadium for their first of three preliminary matchups. And maybe then, those names in the running back room will have a chance to stand out in a big way.

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