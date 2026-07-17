Texans Training Camp Roster: Full 90-Man Roster Entering Camp

The Houston Texans are just a handful of days away from getting their long-awaited training camp off and rolling.

After a lengthy, but productive offseason, this Texans roster has seen a vast share of improvements and additions on both sides of the ball, already looking a bit more well-rounded from where they were this time last year, and is bound to set up some thrilling roster battles in the weeks ahead through camp and preseason.

Let's take a look around the Texans' current 90-man roster position-by-position to see where each group stands right before they're back on the field at the end of the month, and what'll be worth watching once camp is in session.

QBs

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud arrives for the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

(3): C.J. Stroud, Davis Mills, Graham Mertz

The Texans opted not to touch their quarterback room throughout the offseason from where it stood last season. And it's hard to believe they'll be pivoting much at all, no matter what happens during camp.

Stroud is in line to be the starter for his fourth season in the fold. Mills is the backup once again, and Mertz will be set to take on his second year pro as the emergency QB3.

RBs

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back Woody Marks participates in a drill during the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

(7): David Montgomery, Woody Marks, British Brooks, Jawhar Jordan, Joshua Pitsenberger, Noah Whittington, Evan Hull

The top of the Texans' depth chart at running back is pretty settled, but the one-to-two names behind Montgomery and Marks will probably be clawing for positioning in camp, whether that be on the 53-man roster or to move down to the practice squad.

Jordan and Brooks appear to be the most likely bets simply because of their edge in terms of tenure. But if their late offseason signing of Hull or either of their UDFA additions of Pitsenberger or Whittington show out, things could get interesting.

WRs

Jun 10, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Jayden Higgins (81) participates in a drill during an NFL football minicamp at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

(12): Nico Collins, Jayden Higgins, Jaylin Noel, Xavier Hutchinson, Tank Dell, Lewis Bond, Justin Watson, Jared Wayne, Daniel Sobkowicz, Treyvhon Saunders, Josh Kelly, Ja'Quan Jackson

The Texans' wide receiver room will be among the more interesting position groups to watch throughout the year, simply because of how deep the crowd of candidates trying to make the roster is. There are a dozen guys competing, after all.

The top five names at the position are locked into the 53-man picture. Lewis Bond could be as well if he keeps up his hot start from OTAs. The bigger question is whether the Texans carry a seventh receiver into Week 1, and if so, who that will ultimately be.

TEs

Jun 10, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans tight end Cade Stover (87) watches during an NFL football minicamp at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

(7): Dalton Schultz, Cade Stover, Brevin Jordan, Foster Moreau, Marlin Klein, Layne Pryor, Louis Hansen

Another position group that'll be a big one to watch unfold for Houston: the tight end room. The Texans only carried two tight ends into Week 1 last season in Schultz and Stover, but based on how many tweaks and improvements were made this offseason, it's tough to imagine we see a repeat in 2026.

Could the Texans carry four, maybe five guys onto their 53-man roster? If they see enough out of Jordan, Stover, Klein, and Moreau through these next few weeks, it's certainly possible.

OTs

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Azeez al-Shaair, left, and offensive tackle Braden Smith, right, arrive for the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

(7): Aireontae Ersery, Braden Smith, Trent Brown, Blake Fisher, James Neal, Derrick Graham, Jarrett Kingston

The Texans will slim this offensive tackle room down a bit before the season kicks off, but the one guy to keep a close eye on here will be Blake Fisher–– Houston's second round pick from 2024.

Fisher could be an easy bet to plug in as the OT4 on the depth chart, but the Texans could also decide that having Brown as their backup swing tackle is enough to have at the position heading into the season. If Fisher struggles in camp and preseason, he could be on the chopping block.

IOL

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans guard Keylan Rutledge arrives for the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

(9): Wyatt Teller, Keylan Rutledge, Ed Ingram, Evan Brown, Jake Andrews, Febechi Nwaiwu, Jarrett Patterson, Eli Cox, Sam Hagen

If you were to circle one position group as the most important to watch until cutdown day, it's the interior offensive line. The Texans did a ton of work to their interior this offseason and added a ton of new faces that could lead to this battle going several different ways based on how everyone performs.

Teller, Rutledge, Ingram, and Nwaiwu are pretty secure bets to make the 53-man roster. But where they start, and who else among the room ends up making the cut with them is far from ironed out.

DEs

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Danielle Hunter arrives for the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

(8): Will Anderson, Danielle Hunter, Logan Hall, Dylan Horton, Dominique Robinson, Sabastian Harsh, Ali Gaye, Solomon Byrd

The Texans have some depth questions to answer in their defensive end group. Everyone knows how elite the top of their position is here with Anderson and Hunter, but not many know how the outlook will pan out in the depth spots below them.

﻿Hall could end up being a solid third edge rusher once getting deeper into next season, but the Texans have been focused on using him on the interior before transitioning him outside. That gives everyone else a great opportunity to create a notable role for themselves with a strong camp performance.

DTs

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State defensive lineman Kayden McDonald (DL21) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

(7): Sheldon Rankins, Kayden McDonald, Tommy Togiai, Naquan Jones, Kyonte Hamilton, Junior Tafuna, Dominic Bailey

The Texans have a lot to like on their defensive interior. They have a confident starter in Rankins, a premier incoming rookie in McDonald, and a couple of standouts from last season in Togiai and Jones likely to make the cut as well.

There aren’t as many questions with this unit as there are in other spots around the roster, but Togiai could certainly make some noise as competition for McDonald to get that second starting spot on this defensive front for Week 1.

LBs

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Azeez al-Shaair participates in a drill during the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

(10): Azeez Al-Shaair, Henry To'oTo'o, E.J. Speed, Marte Mapu, Jamal Hill, Wade Woodaz, Austin Fisher, Jake Hansen, Jake Hummel, K.C. Ossai

Look out for the competition in this linebacker group, because this is a deep and wide-open position outside of Al-Shaair and To'oTo'o taking the top two starting spots.

If Speed was healthy entering the year, there would be a bit less uncertainty in Houston's linebacker depth. But he's probably going to be out for the season with a torn quad. With that in mind, the battle for that LB3 role is going to be fierce.

CBs

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. participates in a drill during the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

(9) Derek Stingley Jr., Kamari Lassiter, Jaylin Smith, Tremon Smith, Ja'Marcus Ingram, Brandon Codrington, Alijah Huzzie, Collin Wright, Stephen Hall

The Texans have a lot of names to choose from for their depth behind Stingley and Lassiter. But both will be on the field for a pretty vast share of the defensive snaps, so those selected to be the CB4/CB5 of this defense might be slated to get a lot of special teams work.

One positive for this cornerback group, though, is the return of 2025 third-rounder Jaylin Smith, who missed most of his rookie campaign due to injury, but is an easy bet to be deemed the Texans' CB3 once the season kicks off.

S

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans safety Calen Bullock participates in a drill during the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

(7): Calen Bullock, Jalen Pitre, Reed Blankenship, M.J. Stewart, Jaylen Reed, Kamari Ramsey, Kaevon Merriweather

This is a deep and talented safety group; potentially the deepest group the Texans have on their entire roster. Bullock, Pitre, and Blankenship are the clear stars of this unit, but all seven of these guys could have a feasible case to make the 53-man cut with a productive camp.

It'll be worth keeping an eye on Stewart's availability in camp, however. He was a non-participant in OTAs and minicamp as he still deals with his lower-leg injury suffered from last November, and could put him on the PUP list to start next season if he's still rehabbing that issue before Week 1.

ST

Jun 10, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans punter Kai Kroeger participates in a drill during the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

(4): Kai'mi Fairbairn, Kai Kroeger, Jack Stonehouse, Austin Brinkman

Fairbairn and Brinkman are going to claim their roles from last season at kicker and long snapper without much issue. But where the real roster battle lies in this special teams group is who ends up as their punter between Kroeger and Stonehouse.

Kroeger might have the initial edge because of the Texans' small investment to get him via a pick swap with the New Orleans Saints, and with his year of experience. But Stonehouse could very well make a run himself with a good preseason.

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