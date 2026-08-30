The Houston Texans have revealed their plan to get wide receiver Tank Dell back on the field for the 2026 NFL season.

And in the process of his return, Dell seems to be in line to miss the first quarter of the regular season.

According to The Houston Chronicle's Jonathan M. Alexander, Dell will be placed on injured reserve, designated to return ahead of Sunday's roster cutdown deadline.

The #Texans are placing Tank Dell is going on the IR, designated to return, per a source. He'll miss a minimum of 4 games.



Gives him enough time to get acclimated. — Jonathan M Alexander (@jonmalexander) August 30, 2026

Dell has been gradually working his way back to the Texans' lineup since his knee injury suffered against the Kansas City Chiefs in December of 2024. Dell suffered damage to his ACL, MCL, LCL, and meniscus, and returned to practice with Houston for the first time since his injury this training camp.

But the deeper the Texans got into camp, the more expected this outcome became. Rather than Dell getting back into the lineup as soon as Houston kicks off the regular season next month against the Buffalo Bills, he'll be placed on injured reserve for the time being.

That means, at a minimum, Dell will be missing a minimum of four games in the regular season––against the Bills, the Indianapolis Colts, Cincinnati Bengals, and Dallas Cowboys––and until he's designated to return, he won't be able to practice with the team, and he won't be able to play in games.

Jul 30, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (1) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The move, while it does delay Dell's long-awaited elevation to the roster, allows the Texans to keep him on the team as his return to play is pending, but he won't be accounted for on the 53-man cut.

Therefore, another wideout or two could be elevated in Dell's place to provide some necessary depth while he works his way back for the first four weeks.

In the two years that Dell has been healthy with the Texans, he's played in 25 total games to log 98 receptions, 1,376 yards, and 10 touchdowns, averaging over 55 yards a game throughout that span from 2023 to 2024.

Whenever Dell is set to be healthy and practicing back with the Texans' lineup, his presence will certainly elevate Houston's passing offense in a big way, if back to his pre-injury self. The wait for his return, though, will be extended just a few weeks longer.

Who to Watch While Tank Dell is Sidelined

In terms of who to watch on the field for the Texans' pass-catching duties while Dell remains out, two names stick out more than most: Xavier Hutchinson and Kayshon Boutte.

Both will be due for snaps as the Texans' outside receiver opposite of Nico Collins, and will likely be the duo getting the most snaps behind Collins for as long as Dell is out of the mix.

Then, when it comes to who could make the roster in place of Dell, keep a close watch on third-year undrafted wideout Jared Wayne––a standout for Houston throughout training camp and preseason, and has remained onboard throughout the barrage of cuts the Texans' wide receiver room has seen so far.

Wayne has the skillset and size to line up outside, and could contribute on special teams to add even more value as a WR5/WR6 on the depth chart.

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