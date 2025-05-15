The Three NFL Teams With Zero Primetime Games in 2025 Season
Of the 32 NFL teams, there are just three without at least one primetime slot this coming season—and you can probably guess which ones they are.
The Cleveland Browns, the New Orleans Saints and the Tennessee Titans will not play a single game during primetime in 2025-26, per the NFL schedule released Wednesday. Though it's not exactly shocking for any of the three, it is a bit notable considering the Browns just drafted high-profile QB Shedeur Sanders and the Titans used the No. 1 pick to select quarterback Cam Ward. The Saints, meanwhile, are without a concrete starter now that Derek Carr has retired from the league.
All three teams finished last in their respective divisions last season.
Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs are rocking a whopping seven primetime games this year, not including a Thanksgiving matchup vs. the Dallas Cowboys. That ties the previous NFL record held by the Buffalo Bills, who were flexed into a seventh primetime slot in 2023. Per Fox Sports' Jordan Schultz, however, K.C. is the first team to receive this many on an initial schedule.
The Chiefs also have standalone games vs. the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2 and the Buffalo Bills in Week 9. Those contests, which are scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET, are not in primetime, but they are the only games in that window on those days.
To the Saints, Browns, and Titans—better luck next year.