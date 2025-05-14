NFL Fans React to Huge Cowboys-Chiefs Thanksgiving Announcement
The 2025 NFL schedule has been trickling out this week and on Wednesday morning one of the more intriguing matchups was announced as Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will face Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day at 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS.
The Cowboys, of course, always host a game on the holiday. This matchup with the Chiefs is a juicy one because of the dynasty that Andy Reid's team has been in recent years despite its loss in the Super Bowl last season.
Now we'll get the Cowboys, who are always one of the biggest stories in the NFL, hosting a team that has been to three straight Super Bowls. That's fun.
NFL fans had reactions to that news:
