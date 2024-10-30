Three Impactful Wide Receivers Who Could be Moved by 2024 NFL Trade Deadline
As the calendar flips to November this week, NFL teams are beginning to separate themselves between contenders, pretenders, and those looking forward to the 2025 draft.
The NFL trade deadline, set for 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, marks the last chance for playoff-hopeful teams to acquire impact players ahead of the postseason push. It appears wide receiver is one of those positions that could see impact players changing uniforms over the next week.
On the latest episode of The Rich Eisen Show, Sports Illustrated senior reporter Albert Breer named three receivers who are in the mix to be traded in the next week—Carolina Panthers veteran Adam Thielen, New England Patriots wideout K.J. Osborn, and New York Jets receiver Mike Williams.
Breer also mentioned a few teams that are on the market to add a wide receiver, including the Houston Texans, who just lost Stefon Diggs for the season with a knee injury. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers also are dealing with injury issues at the position, with Chris Godwin out for the year and Mike Evans not expected back for a few weeks. The Pittsburgh Steelers also could be motivated to take a swing, as they are 6–2 despite not having many options for quarterback Russell Wilson to throw to aside from third-year receiver George Pickens.
Let's take a closer look at the three receivers that Breer reported could find new teams by next week:
Panthers WR Adam Thielen
The 34-year-old Thielen remains sidelined with a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 3, but the Panthers designated him to return from injured reserve this week heading into the Week 9 clash against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.
In his 11th NFL season, Thielen isn't the same athlete he once was but still is a reliable target. In 17 games last year for a two-win Panthers team, Thielen caught 103 passes for 1,014 yards—his first 1,000-yard season since 2018. In three games this year, Thielen hauled in eight catches for 109 yards and a score before injuring his hamstring.
Shortly after the Panthers traded away Diontae Johnson to the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday, a report emerged that Carolina is not planning to hold a "fire sale" at the deadline. But trading away Thielen, who is under contract through next season, might not be a bad idea in another lost season at Bank of America Stadium.
Patriots WR K.J. Osborn
After spending the last four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings behind Justin Jefferson on the depth chart, Osborn signed a one-year deal with the Patriots. He hasn't found a consistent role in the offense, however, catching just seven of 17 targets for 57 yards and a touchdown in six games.
Osborn is a proven No. 3 receiver, as he registered at least 48 catches and 540 receiving yards from 2021 to '23 in the Vikings' offense. As an expiring contract, Osborn could be acquired for cheap at the deadline. With all the issues surrounding rookie quarterback Drake Maye, will the Patriots be willing to part with a proven target?
Jets WR Mike Williams
It has been a rough season for Williams and the Jets' offense.
Williams, who notched two 1,000-yard seasons for the Los Angeles Chargers over a seven-year stint, arrived in New York in hopes of becoming one of quarterback Aaron Rodgers's favorite targets. That hasn't happened, as Williams has caught just 11 passes for 160 yards and no touchdowns. He also was targeted on Rodgers's game-sealing interceptions late in the Jets' losses to the Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills.
Perhaps a change in scenery would benefit the 30-year-old receiver, who has found himself buried on the Jets' depth chart behind Davante Adams and Garrett Wilson. The Jets appear unwilling to give him up for cheap, however, as Breer reported the Las Vegas Raiders attempted to add Williams to their Adams trade offer but New York didn't bite.