SI

Titans WR DeAndre Hopkins to Miss Time Due to Knee Injury, per Report

Madison Williams

Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) hauls in a one-handed grab against Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Darious Williams (31) in the first quarter of their game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024.
Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) hauls in a one-handed grab against Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Darious Williams (31) in the first quarter of their game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024. / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Tennessee Titans receiver DeAndre Hopkins is expected to miss time after suffering a strained knee injury this week at training camp, Paul Kuharsky reported on Thursday.

Kuharsky also reported that "indications" suggest Hopkins is expected to miss four to six weeks.

If Hopkins is out for six weeks, he'll likely miss the Titans' first game of the season against the Chicago Bears on Sept. 8 but could be ready for the team's Week 2 matchup against the New York Jets. If Hopkins returns in four weeks, he would likely be able to play Week 1.

Hopkins will miss the entirety of the preseason games, though, against the San Francisco 49ers, the Seattle Seahawks and the New Orleans Saints.

Hopkins finished his first season with the Titans last year with 75 catches for 1,057 yards and seven touchdowns in 17 games. He hasn't been selected for the Pro Bowl since the 2020 season while he was with the Arizona Cardinals.

Published
Madison Williams

MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/NFL