Titans WR DeAndre Hopkins to Miss Time Due to Knee Injury, per Report
Tennessee Titans receiver DeAndre Hopkins is expected to miss time after suffering a strained knee injury this week at training camp, Paul Kuharsky reported on Thursday.
Kuharsky also reported that "indications" suggest Hopkins is expected to miss four to six weeks.
If Hopkins is out for six weeks, he'll likely miss the Titans' first game of the season against the Chicago Bears on Sept. 8 but could be ready for the team's Week 2 matchup against the New York Jets. If Hopkins returns in four weeks, he would likely be able to play Week 1.
Hopkins will miss the entirety of the preseason games, though, against the San Francisco 49ers, the Seattle Seahawks and the New Orleans Saints.
Hopkins finished his first season with the Titans last year with 75 catches for 1,057 yards and seven touchdowns in 17 games. He hasn't been selected for the Pro Bowl since the 2020 season while he was with the Arizona Cardinals.