Milton Agrees to New Deal, Returns to Titans

It is not that the Tennessee Titans did not want Chris Milton.

They just wanted him at the right price.

The Titans announced Thursday that they re-signed the veteran cornerback and specialist. The move came a day after his previous contract was terminated.

In other moves, the team announced that it released veteran running back Dion Lewis and veteran pass rusher Cameron Wake. Lewis was a prominent free agent addition in 2018 and Wake was one of the most important roster additions in 2019. Neither produced as expected last season.

Milton earned $900,000 in base salary last season, his first with Tennessee. He played just six games, was inactive for five others and spent the final five weeks of the regular season on injured reserve as he battled calf and ankle injuries.

His new deal is for one season. Financial terms are to be determined.

The Titans claimed Milton off waivers from Indianapolis days before the start of the regular season and used him almost exclusively on special teams when he was available. He finished with five tackles on special teams, including two in Week 2 against his former team, but registered no statistics with the defense.

The 27-year-old broke into the NFL in 2016 as an undrafted free agent with Indianapolis. In three years with and 35 games for the Colts, he distinguished himself as a special teams performer capped by a career-high seven stops in the kicking game in 2018.

His return creates the possibility for him to assume a leadership role on special teams. Linebacker Daren Bates, the most prominent member of Tennessee’s kicking and coverage units in recent seasons, is scheduled to become a free agent when the new league year begins next week.