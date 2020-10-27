Compton Brought Back on Practice Squad

NASHVILLE – Will Compton says it feels like starting over.

A day after they released him, the Tennessee Titans brought back the veteran inside linebacker as a member of their practice squad. Compton announced the move via Twitter on Tuesday and joked that it was “possibly the biggest practice squad signing in NFL history.” The team announced the move later in the day.

Also signed to the practice squad was offensive lineman Paul Adams, a Nashville native who played college football at Missouri. Adams, undrafted in 2019, previously has spent time on the Cleveland and Washington practice squads.

This year, NFL practice squads were expanded to 16 players, including a limited number of veterans, to help teams better deal with issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The rules also were changed to allow for members of the practice squad to be added to gameday rosters as needed, which means Compton could be in uniform Sunday when Tennessee plays at Cincinnati.

Compton entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with Washington in 2013. As a rookie, he was cut at the end of the preseason and the next day was signed to that franchise’s practice squad, where he remained for the first 16 weeks of the campaign. He was signed to the active roster and made his NFL debut in the 2013 regular-season finale.

Over the next four years he played 56 out of a possible 57 games before he sustained a season-ending injury in 2017. He spent 2018 with the Titans and played nine games for the Raiders in 2019.

Tennessee re-signed Compton shortly before the start of this season, and he played in five of the first six games. He has been credited with four tackles on defense and two on special teams.

Three players currently on the Titans’ active roster – running back Jeremy McNichols, tight end Geoff Swaim and wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine – started the season on the practice squad, and five players currently on that unit – wide receiver Cameron Batson, linebacker Daren Bates, wide receiver Cody Hollister, cornerback Kareem Orr and tackle David Quessenberry – have appeared in at least one regular-season game.