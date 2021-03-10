Titans Get An Additional Third-Round Choice

The No. 100 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft is Tennessee's lone compensatory pick.

The Tennessee Titans will get just one compensatory pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. But it is a good one.

The Titans were awarded a third-round selection Wednesday based on a formula that determined they lost more than they added via free agency last season. The pick is No. 100 overall, fifth among the 37 overall compensatory picks awarded this year.

Tennessee now has nine total draft picks beginning with No. 22 overall and including four of the top 100. It has two in the third and sixth rounds and one in each of the other five. The extra sixth-round pick was acquired from Jacksonville last season in a trade for linebacker Kamalei Correa and is the first choice of the round.

If general manager Jon Robinson uses all nine selections, it will produce the team’s largest draft class since 2017, which consisted of nine players.

The Titans earned no compensatory picks in 2020.

Compensatory picks are awarded from the third through sixth rounds based on a formula that weighs salary, playing time and postseason honors for players added and lost by each team through free agency.

Not every free agent is factored into the equation. In the Titans’ case, it was based on the departures of quarterback Marcus Mariota and tackle Jack Conklin, their first-round picks in 2015 and 2016, respectively, and the addition of outside linebacker Vic Beasley. Conklin was an All-Pro with the Cleveland Browns. Mariota was a backup quarterback for the Las Vegas Raiders and appeared in one game. Beasley appeared in five games for Tennessee before he was released.

The 2021 NFL Draft is scheduled for April 29-May 1 at Cleveland.