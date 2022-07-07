Candidates to Continue Titans' Awards Haul

The Tennessee Titans have collected their fair share of hardware in the last few seasons.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill was the 2019 Comeback Player of the Year. Running back Derrick Henry was the 2020 Offensive Player of the Year. And last season, Mike Vrabel became the first in franchise history to win Coach of the Year.

It is an unprecedented run that nearly has doubled the number of major NFL honors that this team has won during the Titans era. From 1999-2018, only defensive end Jevon Kearse (1999 Defensive Rookie of the Year), quarterback Steve McNair (2003 co-Most Valuable Player), quarterback Vince Young (2006 Offensive Rookie of the Year) and running back Chris Johnson (2009 Offensive Player of the Year) collected major awards.

It will be a challenge for Vrabel to repeat as Coach of the Year in 2022. More often than not, that honor goes to someone who turns a bad team into a good one. The Titans, of course, were the AFC’s best during the 2021 regular season, have won two straight division titles and have not had a losing record since 2016.

A winning record and a spot in the playoffs will be interpreted as business as usual. Anything less than that will be deemed a failure. Plus, it seems unlikely that he will have to use 90-plus players once again this season, which was a big factor in his victory last season.

However, there are players who figure to have a chance at extending the awards streak if they stay healthy and productive.

A look (limited to the awards administered by The Associated Press):