Wednesday Injury Report: Saffold Vows He Will Play

Another injury forced the Titans left guard to sit out Wednesday's practice for Sunday's game with the Baltimore Ravens.

NASHVILLE – Rodger Saffold played through a number of injuries during the 2020 NFL regular season.

The only time he was unable to answer the bell was Nov. 22, when the Tennessee Titans faced the Baltimore Ravens. That won’t happen again, the veteran guard said Thursday, ahead of the Titans’ wild card matchup with the Ravens.

“This is the playoffs,” Saffold said Wednesday. “There’s no guarantees. You’ve got to fight for everything. And, for me, there’s no way that I would sit out of an opportunity like that.”

Saffold is on the injury report once again. This time it is with an ankle injury that forced him to sit out Wednesday’s workout. He is one of four Tennessee players who did not practice.

Each of the final three weeks of the regular season his inclusion was due to a toe issue, which required him to undergo a procedure and severely limited his ability to practice. For the four weeks prior to that, he was listed with an ankle injury after one week with a shoulder problem.

The last time Saffold, an 11-year year veteran, was not on the injury report was Week 9.

“Everything had been going well for me, and then I get a hiccup with an ankle,” Saffold said. “Though it’s frustrating, I just kind of treat it like we’ve been treating the season, just adapting to the change and trying to make the best of the situation.

“And as long as I can get out on the field and be able to produce without hurting the team, then I’m going to take my risk out there.”

The complete Titans-Ravens injury report for Wednesday:

TENNESSEE

Did not practice: Aaron Brewer, G (not injury related), Kevin Byard, S (not injury related), Dennis Kelly, T (knee) and Rodger Saffold, G (ankle). Limited participation: Daren Bates, LB (hip), A.J Brown, WR (knee/hand), RB Darrynton Evans (shoulder), Adoreé Jackson, CB (knee), Ben Jones, C (hamstring) and Geoff Swaim, TE (wrist). Full participation: Derick Roberson, OLB (hamstring).

BALTIMORE

Did not practice: Calais Campbell, DE (not injury related), D.J. Fluker, T (knee), CB Marlon Humphrey (shoulder) and WR Willie Snead (ankle). Limited participation: Patrick Mekari, C (back), Yannick Ngakoue, OLB (thigh) and Jimmy Smith, CB (ribs/shoulder).