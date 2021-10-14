Thursday Injury Report: Julio Practices

NASHVILLE – Todd Downing believes the best thing to do is stay the course.

For several weeks now, the Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator has not known which wide receivers will be available for the next game as preparation for that contest has taken place. A.J. Brown, Julio Jones, Josh Reynolds, Marcus Johnson, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Racey McMath have missed all or parts of games due to injuries.

That might unnerve some, but Downing has done his best to make sure the uncertainty does not impact how he creates the game plan during the week or calls it on game day.

“You try not to change too drastically or jerk the wheel based on people’s availability,” Downing said Thursday. “So, I don’t want to jerk the wheel in the other direction when you get people back.”

The latter is his challenge this week.

With a Monday night contest coming against the Buffalo Bills, the Titans released their first official injury report of the week Thursday. Jones and Brown were full participants. So was Westbrook-Ikhine. Chester Rogers was limited participant.

More than at any time in recent weeks, it looks as if Tennessee will have its full complement of wide receivers available for the game.

Jones had not practiced at all for the past two weeks due to a hamstring injury that sidelined him late in the Week 3 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Brown returned to the lineup Sunday against Jacksonville after having started the week as a limited participant in practice.

“There’s a foundation and a system here that has been in place and is successful,” Downing said. “How the pieces plug into that, I think, you can see some adjustments and wrinkles but not a drastic change.”

The complete Titans-Bills injury report for Thursday:

TENNESSEE

Did not practice: CB Caleb Farley (illness), CB Kristian Fulton (hamstring), RB Derrick Henry (not injury related-rest), ILB Monty Rice (groin), G Rodger Saffold (shoulder) and DL Teair Tart (toe). Limited participation: FB Khari Blasingame (shoulder), T Taylor Lewan (toe), RB Jeremy McNichols (ankle) and WR Chester Rogers (groin). Full participation: WR A.J. Brown (hamstring), OLB Bud Dupree (knee), WR Julio Jones (hamstring) and WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (hamstring).

BUFFALO

Did not practice: DE Mario Addison (not injury related-rest) and RB Taiwan Jones (hamstring). Limited participation: OL Ryan Bates (ankle) and LB Matt Milano (hamstring). Full participation: OL John Feliciano (elbow).