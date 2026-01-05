Titans Could Retain Mike McCoy as HC

Tennessee Titans interim head coach Mike McCoy is hoping to take away the temporary tag from his title.

Mike McCoy is hoping to be in the running for the job after taking over for Brian Callahan in Week 6 after his firing. McCoy spoke about the possibility of staying with the Titans after the team lost in Week 18 to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"I'd love to be here. I love this place. I love this organization. I've got a great guy here who's helped me through so much in Evert [Geerlings, Titans VP of Football Communications]. It's a special place. I want to help this organization win," McCoy said.

"I can't thank everybody involved enough, and that goes from the top down. This was an amazing opportunity, and I never thought I'd be doing this again probably at this level. So to be able to -- when Chad [Brinker Titans of Football Operations] eand Mike [Borgonzi, Titans General Manager] called me down, I talked to Amy [Adams Strunk, Titans Controlling Owner], this is what I love to do.

"I love leading. It's just, I can't thank these guys enough -- it's really not just the players and coaches, but the entire organization for the way they rallied around our plan, what we wanted to do."

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen, left, and Tennessee Titans head coach Mike McCoy | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

McCoy Wants to Stay With Titans

It's hard to imagine McCoy remaining the head coach for the Titans given the fact that the team is already looking to interview many external candidates. But it's clear that there is value in what McCoy has brought to the organization.

McCoy was appreciative of the players for giving it their all week after week despite the circumstances of tough losses permeating the schedule.

"Really just thanked them for everything they've done all season long in a very difficult situation. This team fought their tails off. I've said a number of times to you guys already, the veterans, the way they work, the way they prepare week in and week out, I can't thank them enough. I probably said thank you to them multiple times in there. It's a tough season. It's not easy," McCoy said.

"But the ﬁght in these guys is out of this world. It's hard because they all deserve to win. That's one of the ﬁrst things I mentioned to the captains way back when is they work so hard and you want them to win games, and it's hard to win in this league.

"We knew there were challenges throughout the year, the ups and downs, and when guys get injured, things like that, it's hard. But guys just kept fighting. You guys saw it out at practice, the way these guys worked and the type of character, there was no finger pointing."

Now, McCoy will get to plead his case to become the next head coach or another role with the franchise in some capacity.

