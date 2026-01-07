Titans' Mike Borgonzi Details Head Coach Hiring Process

Tennessee Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi is looking far and wide to find the franchise's next head coach.

He's had a bit of time to prepare since the firing of Brian Callahan in Week 6 after the team started 1-5. However, now is the time for the real process to begin as the Titans are one of seven teams currently looking for a head coach. Borgonzi explained what he is looking for in the hiring process.

"It has a lot to do with leadership. It is having a clear vision, having standards for what you do, and then having that person not be afraid of conflict in a negative way, but being able to hold people accountable is the biggest thing, throughout the whole building, staff and players," Borgonzi said via team reporter Jim Wyatt.

"And that person has to ultimately connect everybody in the building. … And they have to have a strategic vision in terms of philosophies and Xs and Os."

Tennessee Titans General Manager Mike Borgonzi fields questions from the media. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Titans Have Vision For Next Head Coach

The Titans are hoping to get it right at the head coaching position after swinging and missing on Callahan two years ago, but now it is Borgonzi making the decision, and he will go about it a little differently than Ran Carthon did.

"We plan to bring in the right coach for this team long-term, that is going to work with us to grow this team, to get it better, to really instill a culture here," Borgonzi said.

"We need a leader that is going to show up every day to work and really just instill that belief, instill the attention to detail, accountability that we need here, and the unity piece to bring everything together here. … The intention is to get a head coach in here that is going to be here for the long-term, and to win a lot of games."

"...you have to make the best decision for the organization. And that is really the bottom line: Who is going to be the best leader and coach of this organization?"

The language Borgonzi is using suggests that the Titans want to have someone who is committed to a multi-year rebuild and not someone who is just looking for another job.

That could skew the Titans in the direction of someone like Matt Nagy, who has been with the Kansas City Chiefs for a very long time and comes from a tradition of winning, or someone like a younger head coaching option like Matt LaFleur of the Los Angeles Rams.

The Titans already have several interviews scheduled, and the process for who they will hire will continue to evolve over the next couple of weeks.

