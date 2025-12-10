Cam Ward Reveals Titans Goals After Browns Win

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward and his team doubled their win total after beating the Cleveland Browns on the road in Week 14.

The victory has the Titans at 2-11 on the season, which is still tied for the worst record in the NFL. Regardless of where the team has been this season, Ward and the Titans are looking forward to the final four weeks of the year.

"As a team, we want to accomplish finishing every game this season with a win. That's the biggest goal we have in mind," Ward said postgame.

"And I think just personally, just playing my way of football. The way I know how to play football. The way I've played my whole life. Just continue to be aggressive. Don't let one bad play turn into the next play. You have to live with the good. Critique the good, but you also have to live through the bad and critique the bad and not let things carry over."

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward acknowledges the crowd after the game against the Cleveland Browns | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Ward Moving Forward After Win vs. Browns

As the quarterback of the long-term rebuild project the Titans are facing, Ward has to be able to look beyond one game. It appears that his mindset is one that looks more towards the future.

"You just have to wake up with the right mindset every day," Ward said. "Get better at the little things. You also have to see the bigger picture, ahead of the road. Wins and losses don't matter in terms of myself in the process, because every day, win or lose, I have to get better.

"In a win, you can hide stuff. In a loss, everything gets shown to light. I just continue to live my life day by day. Try to be there for my teammates and try to win games for my team."

This mindset may have been critiqued by some of his Titans teammates, but Ward has a point. The Titans cannot get stagnant after winning one game because that won't be acceptable down the line once more talent is on the roster.

That doesn't mean Ward shouldn't be happy about his performance, even if it wasn't perfect. Ultimately, the Titans quarterback will have to find the happy medium that he needs in order to be able to progress in his career.

Perhaps Ward will be a little more pleased if his team were to beat the San Francisco 49ers in Week 15.

﻿Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!﻿