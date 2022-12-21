Tuesday Injury Report: Entire O-Line Ailing

Three of the five starters up front, including Ben Jones and Nate Davis, could not practice. Two others were limited.

NASHVILLE – Coach Mike Vrabel said Tuesday that the Tennessee Titans’ injury report will “probably look a little bit better” by the end of the week.

Good thing, because the first official injury report of the week ahead of Saturday’s game against the Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium could not be much worse.”

The Titans listed 18 players – more than one-third of the active roster – including all five starters on the offensive line. The team’s medical staff estimated that half of those 18 would have been unable to participate had coaches conducted a full practice. Instead, a walk-through was held.

“We will have to make sure that everybody prepares as a starter and that they're ready to go in the gameplan,” Vrabel said.

Most notable among the offensive line injuries is the fact that center Ben Jones has been diagnosed with a concussion for the second time this season. He missed two games earlier in the season with the same issue. Jones was among the nine players listed as non-praticipants.

Right guard Nate Davis (ankle) and left tackle Dennis Daley (not injury related) also were considered non-participants. Left guard Aaron Brewer (rib) and right tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere (ankle) were listed as limited participants. Additionally, Dillon Radunz, who rotated in for Daley early in Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, was out with a knee injury.

Not surprisingly, the Titans signed two offensive linemen – Daniel Munyer and Beau Benzschawel – to the practice squad Tuesday.

“Yeah, there are some moving parts,” Vrabel said. “We will see where it is at later in the week. But (Munyer) and (Benzschawel) were guys that we had targeted. (Munyer) has been here. (Benzschawel) can play guard. They got in here (Tuesday) morning and we will see how they do.”

The complete Titans-Texans injury report for Tuesday:

TENNESSEE

Did not practice: ILB Dylan Cole (ankle), LT Dennis Daley (not injury related), RG Nate Davis (ankle), CB Kristian Fulton (hamstring), C Ben Jones (concussion), CB Terrance Mitchell (hamstring), OL Dillon Radunz (knee), QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) and DB Josh Thompson (concussion). Limited participation: OLB Denico Autry (knee), CB Tre Avery (concussion), LG Aaron Brewer (rib), RB Derrick Henry (not injury related), S Amani Hooker (knee), RT Nicholas-Petit-Frere (ankle) and DT Jeffery Simmons (ankle). Full participation: S Andrew Adams (wrist) and WR Treylon Burks (concussion).

HOUSTON

Did not practice: WR Nico Collins (foot), OL Kenyon Green (ankle), DL Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (illness) and OL Laremy Tunsil (illness). Limited participation: WR Brandin Cooks (calf), OL Justin McCray (hamstring) and WR Chris Moore (foot). Full participation: LB Chrsitain Kirksey (elbow) and DB Steven Nelson (foot/knee).