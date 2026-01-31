Titans May Let TE Leave in Free Agency

Tennessee Titans tight end Chig Okonkwo is approaching free agency for the first time in his career.

Okonkwo, 26, was a fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Maryland. He has been effective for the Titans throughout his career, but there is reason to believe he has played his final down for the franchise. Pro Football Focus writer Nick Bodiford explained why he may be playing elsewhere in 2026.

"Okonkwo, 26, enters the offseason on the hot seat as an impending free agent following a promising season for talented fourth-round rookie tight end Gunnar Helm. Okonkwo’s 60.3 PFF offense grade distantly trails Helm’s 66.5 PFF offense grade," Bodiford wrote.

"Helm has already supplanted Okonkwo as Tennessee’s primary run-blocking tight end. As detailed previously, proficient run-blocking is critical for play-action involvement, and 29.9% of [Weeks, 1-17, 2024] tight end targets were earned via the play-action passing game.

"Helm also boasts a superior YPRR average and target-earning ability, though Okonkwo remains an elite post-catch producer. Okonkwo could end up playing elsewhere in 2026 with Helm ready to operate as Tennessee’s No. 1 tight end."

Helm Could Replace Okonkwo in Titans Offense

The Titans drafted Gunnar Helm in the fourth round of last year's draft, knowing Okonkwo was approaching free agency in a year. They wanted to see if he was capable of taking over, and he proved in his rookie year that he could.

While Okonkwo had 56 catches for 560 yards and two touchdowns, Helm was not far behind with 44 grabs for 357 yards and two touchdowns of his own. This came with Okonkwo getting 24 more targets than Helm and one extra game because the rookie out of Texas missed a contest with an injury.

The Titans could definitely bring a conch roll back, even with Helm performing the way he did. However, he would likely have to come with a bit of a raise, given his seniority. On top of that, Okonkwo will likely receive free agent interest from multiple teams and could start a bidding war in the NFL.

It might be in the Titans' best interest to use that potential cap space on a position that they need to improve because they don't have someone currently on the roster that can fulfill that spot at a high level. The Titans go into the offseason with the most cap space out of any team in the league, but they should still look to spend it wisely.

