Titans Win vs. Chiefs Does More Harm Than Good

The Tennessee Titans are in the three-win club after beating the Kansas City Chiefs 26-9 in Week 16 at Nissan Stadium.

While the Titans have their first home win of the season, the victory may haunt them in the long run.

With just two weeks left in the season, before the NFL draft order is finalized, the Titans are hurting their chances at reaching the number one overall pick for a second year in a row.

Here's a look at where the Titans stand:

No. 1 - New York Giants

The Giants are the only 2-13 team after the early games in Sunday's Week 16 schedule. They will either be at number one or number two in the draft. Considering the fact they selected Jaxson Dart in the first round of last year's draft, they will likely go for an offensive tackle or a defensive prospect. Both of which could be Titans targets.

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart drops back to pass against the Minnesota Vikings. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

No. 2 - Las Vegas Raiders

Whether the Raiders finish number one or number two, they will likely have their chance at all of the top quarterbacks, including Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza out of Indiana, Dante Moore from Oregon and Alabama's Ty Simpson.

No. 3 - Cleveland Browns

The Browns have two first-round picks, so all of the top prospects are options for them in the draft. They will also likely be looking for a new head coach. That could affect whether or not they go for a quarterback or a defensive player.

No. 4 - New York Jets

The Jets currently have the strength of scheduled tiebreaker over the Titans for the number four pick. That could change a lot in the draft, but with two weeks to go, the situation is still fluid.

No. 5 - Tennessee Titans

The win against the Chiefs likely knocks the Titans out of the chance at retrieving the No. 1 overall pick for the second year in a row. The Titans weren't going for a quarterback, but being in the top spot gives far more options than being number five.

No. 6 - Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals are playing in the late slate for Week 16. So their outcome against the Atlanta Falcons will affect the draft order in some way, shape or form. The Titans beat the Cardinals back in Week 5, so that could also come into play, but they are in the mix for a top pick as well.

