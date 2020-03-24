Conklin 'Pumped' About Cleveland

Jack Conklin sounds like a new man.

Typical of most offensive linemen, the Tennessee Titans’ first-round pick in 2016 does not typically show a lot of emotion.

After he signed a three-year contract with the Cleveland Browns on Saturday, though, he talked like someone who is re-energized by a new opportunity.

"I'm pumped to get started and be a part of this great organization," Conklin told the Browns website. "Going through the process, Cleveland definitely became what I felt as the main suitor.”

The eighth overall pick in 2016, Conklin is now part of an offense that includes quarterback Baker Mayfield (first overall, 2018) and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (12 overall, 2014) as well as running back Nick Chubb and wide receiver Jarvis Landry, second-round picks who have been highly productive players in their respective NFL careers.

With the Titans, Conklin started all 57 games he played over four seasons, including all 16 as a rookie and all 16 in 2019. He was a first-team All-Pro and named to the NFL’s All-Rookie team in 2016.

He was a free agent this year because Tennessee a year ago declined to exercise the fifth-year option on his contract.

The move gets the Michigan native and Michigan State product closer to home. His hometown of Plainwell, Mich. is fewer than 400 miles from Cleveland, and East Lansing, Mich. is fewer than 250 miles by car.

“To have a team like Cleveland be so excited about me, that was the biggest part for me and my family,” Conklin said. “We wanted to go somewhere where a team was super excited and that was going to be a huge key to help the team and be a big part of the community."