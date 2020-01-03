Titans Downgrade One Injured Player to 'Doubtful'

NASHVILLE – Kalif Raymond’s return from a concussion likely will take a little longer.

The Tennessee Titans downgraded the wide receiver/returner to doubtful Friday, a day before their wild card game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Raymond has not played since he was injured on a critical play late in the Dec. 22 loss to New Orleans. He took part in two practices this week on a limited basis but, according to coach Mike Vrabel, he was still in the NFL’s concussion protocol as of Thursday afternoon.

“It was good to see him back here,” Vrabel said. “He cares a lot about his team. He’s doing everything he can do. Again, it’s just patience, but I know that Kalif embodies what we want as a player, both on the field and off in his mentality towards the team.”

Raymond has appeared in nine games for the Titans this season. He was their primary kickoff returner in each of those contests and doubled as punt returner in the final two. He also caught at least one pass in seven straight games and finished the regular season with nine receptions for 170 yards and a touchdown.

Darius Jennings, who Raymond replaced as kickoff returner, returned to that role in Sunday’s regular season finale at Houston. Rashard Davis, in his NFL debut, was the punt returner against the Texans.

“It’s good to have those guys that stepped up that had not done that for a while, in (Jennings’) case, and not at all this year, in (Davis’) case,” Vrabel said.

Raymond was one of three Titans players listed as “questionable” Thursday, when the week’s final injury report was released.