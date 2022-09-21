Skip to main content

Wednesday Injury Report: Lewan, Dupree Don't Practice

Two others were unable to go as well. Kristian Fulton and Dontrell Hilliard, who could not play Monday, were among the limited participants.

NASHVILLE – Taylor Lewan sat out practice Wednesday. That is the extent of things for the Tennessee Titans left tackle for now.

Lewan sustained a knee injury on the offense’s first play of Monday’s 41-7 loss to the Buffalo and missed the remainder of the contest. The next day there was a report that team officials “feared” it was a season-ending injury, but for now the three-time Pro Bowler remains on the active roster, and there is a possibility that he will Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The injury was to his right knee, the same one he hurt in 2020. Then, a torn ligament caused him to miss the final 11 games of the season and continued to be problematic – at times – in 2021.

“We’ll see where it is Sunday,” coach Mike Vrabel said. “We’ll continue to evaluate Taylor.”

Lewan was one of four Tennessee players who did not take part in the week’s first full practice.

Another was outside linebacker Bud Dupree, who was on the field for just 12 snaps against the Bills before he went to the sideline with a hip injury. Through two games, Dupree is second on the defense with seven quarterback pressures. He also has one tackle, one sack and one tackle for loss.

On the plus side, two players who were unavailable Monday because of injuries – cornerback Kristian Fulton and running back Dontrell Hilliard – were among the seven Titans who were limited participants.

The complete Titans injury report for Wednesday:

TENNESSEE

Did not practice: DB Ugo Amadi (ankle), OLB Bud Dupree (hip), OL Jamarco Jones (triceps) and T Taylor Lewan (knee). Limited participation: OLB Ola Adeniyi (neck), DL Denico Autry (not injury related), WR Treylon Burks (ankle), CB Kristian Fulton (hamstring), RB Dontrell Hilliard (hamstring), ILB Joe Jones (hamstring) and WR Kyle Philips (shoulder). 

