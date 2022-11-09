More Renderings of Proposed Stadium

NASHVILLE – Tennessee Titans President/CEO Burke Nihill is scheduled to make a presentation to the East Bank Stadium Committee on Wednesday afternoon regarding the design process for a new stadium.

That presentation will include additional renderings for the facility, which will replace Nissan Stadium as the Titans’ homefield and is expected to attract an array of high-profile events – sports and otherwise to the city.

See all of the current renderings here:

Initial renderings were made public a little more than two weeks ago.

Manica Architeture President and Owner David Manica was scheduled to appear with Nihill, Manica Architeture, a Kansas City-based firm, will serve as the lead designer on the stadium project and will develop the final designs once all necessary local government entities such as the Metro Nashville Council and Nashville Sports Authority have given their approvals.

The East Bank Stadium Committee is a Metro Council committee formed by the Vice Mayor tasked with leading the body’s efforts related to any East Bank stadium and related infrastructure. Wednesday’s meeting is one of four the committee has scheduled this month.

The domed venue, with an estimated cost of $2.1 billion, is expected to be the centerpiece of a massive redevelopment of the East Bank of the Cumberland River. In addition to the stadium, preliminary plans call for residential and office space, retail outlets and green spaces that can be incorporated into events at the stadium as needed.

Franchise officials hope to be able to break ground on the stadium some time in the second half of 2023 and have it completed in time for the 2026 NFL season. If and when the new stadium is built, Nissan Stadium will be demolished.