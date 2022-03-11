Skip to main content
Titans Set Ambitious Timetable for New Stadium
Team(s)
Tennessee Titans

Titans Set Ambitious Timetable for New Stadium

CEO believes it is possible to have a replacement for Nissan Stadium built in time for the 2026 NFL season.

Kirby Lee/USA Today Sports

CEO believes it is possible to have a replacement for Nissan Stadium built in time for the 2026 NFL season.

The Tennessee Titans want a new stadium, and they want it quickly.

Franchise CEO Burke Nihill told the Nashville Metro Sports Authority on Thursday that design and cost analysis work has started with the goal that a new venue could be in place for the start of the 2026 NFL season. The idea is that the stadium also would be available for the 2026 World Cup, provided Nashville is selected to host a game or multiple games in that tournament.

“We’re trying to move wisely but with a sense of urgency,” Nihill said, via The Associated Press. “There’s a path forward that, if we have alignment by the fall, we could have a new stadium open (by 2026). It’s aggressive, but we believe it’s in play.”

He added that it will take a year or more before construction and financing plans can be finalized.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The new facility would be built on what are currently parking lots between Nissan Stadium and Interstate 24. Nihill said current estimates are that construction would take 31 months, which means ground would have to be broken by early in 2024.

Nissan Stadium has been the Titans’ home since 1999, their third season after the franchise relocated from Houston and the first after it was renamed and rebranded. The team was founded as the Houston Oilers in 1960 as a founding member of the American Football League.

The Titans and Nashville agreed to a 30-year lease.

Discussions about a new venue arose from plans to renovate Nissan Stadium. Current estimates are that those upgrades would cost $600 million or more, and the thinking is that a new stadium would be more cost effective.

“This is a very basic building in the eyes of the NFL,” Nihill said. “This is one of the bottom 20 percent of buildings in the NFL built before (Sept. 11, 2001). Security enhancements adopted by the NFL haven’t been added.”

In This Article (1)

Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans running back Darrynton Evans (32) races up the field during a training camp practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
GM Report

Titans Give Up on 2020 Third-Round Pick

By David Boclair20 hours ago
Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Harold Landry (58) takes the field before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Nissan Stadium.
News

Landry Banking on Pass Rush to Make Titans Winners

By John Glennon21 hours ago
Tennessee Titans long snapper Morgan Cox (46) walks on the field prior to the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
GM Report

Long Snapper Extends His Stay

By David Boclair22 hours ago
Tennessee Titans offensive guard Rodger Saffold III (76) waits to take the field before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFI Stadium Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 in Inglewood, Calif.
GM Report

Saffold's Release Signals Significant Change Up Front

By David BoclairMar 10, 2022
Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Kendall Lamm (71) stands on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
GM Report

Report: Kendall Lamm a Cap Casualty

By David BoclairMar 10, 2022
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (15) makes a catch against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half at Nissan Stadium.
GM Report

Westbrook-Ikhine Gets Chance to Build on 2021 Breakthrough

By John GlennonMar 9, 2022
Tennessee Titans quarterback Logan Woodside (5) after a play near the goal line during the first half against the Chicago Bears at Nissan Stadium.
GM Report

Titans Stand Pat at Backup Quarterback

By David BoclairMar 9, 2022
Tennessee Titans linebacker Derick Roberson (50) runs off the field after warmups before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Nissan Stadium.
News

Report: Outside Linebacker Won't Be Back

By David BoclairMar 9, 2022