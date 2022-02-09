Brown and Baseball: True Love or Leverage?

The Tennessee Titans wide receiver continues to express public interest in playing two sports at a time when he is eligible for an NFL contract extension.

NASHVILLE – He’s been in a committed relationship with football for years now, but A.J. Brown can’t seem to stop batting his eyes at baseball this offseason.

The San Diego Padres organization is winking right back at him.

Get a room, you two?

It’s probably just a harmless offseason flirtation between Brown and the MLB franchise that drafted and signed Brown as a potential center fielder back in 2016. But it’s also worth remembering that the Tennessee Titans wide receiver, who totaled 185 catches in his first three seasons, is eligible to sign a contract extension this offseason. Couldn’t hurt for Brown to offer a gentle reminder to his longtime love – the Titans – that, `Hey, I’ve got other options out there as well,’ right?

That’s just light-hearted speculation, of course, but in this day and age, who knows? It doesn’t seem a stretch to draw some parallels here with the social-media drama surrounding Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, who in recent days unfollowed the Cardinals' Twitter and Instagram accounts and has scrubbed Cardinals-related photos from his personal Instagram account.

Murray, like Brown, is a 2018 NFL draft pick who’s eligible for a contract extension. And Murray, like Brown, also was selected by a Major League Baseball team. The Oakland A’s drafted Murray with the ninth overall pick of the 2018 draft. Did we mention that Murray’s new Twitter pic now features two images – one of him playing football at Oklahoma University, the other of Murray batting in an A’s uniform?

Brown hasn’t gone to those lengths, certainly, but we wouldn’t be writing this article at all if he hadn’t at least given us reason to ponder what he’s thinking.