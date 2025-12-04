Titans Rookie DB Showing Serious Growth

Tennessee Titans rookie Kevin Winston Jr. is still getting his feet underneath him in the NFL.

Winston, a third-round pick out of Penn State, began the season on the sidelines as a result of an ACL injury suffered last season with the Nittany Lions. Winston has played in the last six games for the Titans, recording 17 tackles and his first career sack in the team's last game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"Yeah, that's amazing. The first sack. It's always a blessing to have that, but we're trying to win games. That's a highlight, but at the end of the day, the focus is getting the win," Winston said after the team's 25-3 loss.

Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Winston Jr. during training camp at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Kevin Winston Jr. Making Progress For Titans

The Titans are figuring out where Winston fits best in the defense. He's played safety but has seen snaps at nickelback because Roger McCreary was traded to the Los Angeles Rams last month.

The Titans are throwing a lot at Winston, but he is taking it all in stride.

"I'm getting more and more comfortable," Winston said.

"Obviously today, I was playing a different position, trying to get used to that. And there were plays that I left out there. Times where I was the problem in the play. So, I focus on that part, getting that fixed. A lot of good things happened, but we've got to get the other things fixed."

There's always a learning curve for rookies as they go from college to the pros. Winston is not immune to that, and the experience he is gaining is valuable for the Titans' defense moving forward.

"It's the little things. So many small things that go into getting the win or putting yourself in position to win. So, I'm just learning so much about all those small things and trying to make sure I start capitalizing on the little things," Winston said.

Players like Winston are what makes the last five games in the Titans' schedule important. Although the Titans are 1-11 and expected to be the worst team in the NFL, they have something to play for, which is getting these younger players more prepared for what's next.

If Winston and his fellow young teammates can show progress in the next month or so, the Titans can go into the offseason with a little bit of momentum knowing that they are getting better and growing as players.

