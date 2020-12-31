NewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+
Coach Confident in Backup Kicker, Punter

With Stephen Gostkowski and Brett Kern on the COVID-19 reserve list, the Titans might turn to their second options Sunday at Houston.
The Tennessee Titans need a road victory against the Houston Texans in Week 17 to qualify for the postseason and clinch their first AFC South division title since 2008.

They might have to do it without both their starting kicker and punter.

Less than 24 hours after the Titans placed four-time Pro Bowl kicker Stephen Gostkowski on the COVID-19 reserve list, they did the same with three-time Pro Bowl punter Brett Kern. Both played in Sunday’s 40-14 loss to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

Teams are prohibited from saying whether a player on that list tested positive for the coronavirus or was placed there due to a close contact with someone who has it.

This now means that the Titans will have to call on one or more practice squad specialists to fill the voids. Reintroduce yourselves to punter Trevor Daniel and kicker Sam Sloman.

Titans fans know Daniel well. Some would admit for more bad reasons than good. He played two games in replacement of Kern when he was injured in November.

The middle Tennessee native had a series of mishaps that shaped a 35-17 home loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Nov. 12. The Titans led 17-13 in the third quarter of that game when Daniels shanked miserably on a punt that traveled 17 yards. He kicked the ball from the Titans’ 10-yard line, it landed at the 27 and the Colts scored a touchdown four plays later to take the lead for good.

On his next attempt, the Colts brought a furious rush and linebacker E.J. Speed blocked it. T.J. Carrie scooped it and waltzed his way into the end zone for a touchdown.

Just ahead of that game, many questioned Mike Vrabel’s decision to go with Daniel instead of Ryan Allen, who was Kern’s replacement for one game. Allen punted eight times in his lone appearance with the Titans (Week 9) for a total of 404 yards. He averaged 50.4 yards per kick. Three of his punts were 55 yards or longer, including a 65-yard kick from the Titans end zone.

Allen later played two games for the Colts, but he was released last week.

Daniel averaged 39.3 yards on four kicks in his two appearances. He did not have any end up inside the 20 and zero touchbacks.

“He’s a competitor. He wanted to get back out there the next game,” special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman said. “I think that is key for any player is to just continue to build confidence and when they go out there and get those different reps, the confidence builds more. If Trevor is asked to go and punt, he’s going to be ready for that situation.”

The Titans released Daniel on Nov. 25 when Kern returned to the active roster. They re-signed him to the practice squad a day later. Daniel played 18 games for the Houston Texans in over 2018 and 2019. At the time the Titans called him for a tryout, he was still working as FedEx delivery driver.

Meanwhile, Sloman has not yet appeared in a game with the Titans this season. However, he did play in seven games with the Los Angeles Rams, who selected him in the seventh round of this year’s NFL Draft.

He made eight of his 11 field goal tries with the Rams. He was perfect from 30-39 yards, 2-of-3 from 20-29 yards, 1-of-2 from 40-49 yards and 0-of-1 from 50-59 yards. He made 18 of his 21 extra-point attempts. The Rams waived him on Oct. 27; the Titans added him to the practice squad on Nov. 24.

“We’ve been working with Sam for the past weeks,” Aukerman said. “Doing what he’s normally doing. Kicking, field goals, kickoffs, all of those things. We meet with him two, three times a week and continue to work on his technique and let him know that he can be called up at any time. He’s done a real good job understanding what could happen. He’s worked really hard and he’s got an opportunity now and hopefully he can seize the day and do really well for us.”

The importance of both Kern and Gostkowski is clear. Both have been among the best at their positions for more than 10 seasons. And for the first time this season, the Titans could be without them both. In the most important game of the season, no less.

Aukerman, though, sees no reason to worry.

“These guys have been working together ever since Sam and Trevor have gotten here,” he said. “They have been working on their own and then they come in here for some sessions. They have built a little bit of a chemistry together.”

Tennessee Titans punter Trevor Daniel (12) looks to the field after a touchdown was scored on a blocked punt during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn.
