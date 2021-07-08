Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+SI.com
Search

Autry Already Making Himself Heard

Free-agent addition is the oldest member of the Tennessee Titans defensive line.
Author:
Publish date:

The new guy on the Tennessee Titans’ defensive line is also the old guy. Or at least the oldest guy.

Already, Denico Autry has shown he is willing to be a voice of experience.

“He even coached me up,” Jeffery Simmons, the lone returning starter on that unit, said during last month’s organized team activities (OTAs). “… Him being the vet he is, he is out there coaching up the young guys, and I think that’s the most exciting part about it. Just coming in, he doesn’t really know anybody, but he is willing to (share) what he knows about the game up front to us young guys.”

At 30 years old, Autry is the senior member of the defensive line. Over seven seasons with the Oakland Raiders (2014-17) and the Indianapolis Colts (2018-20) he appeared in 96 games and started 56. Another free-agent addition, Abry Jones, has played more games (105) but is just 29 and has not started as many games as Autry.

Simmons, in contrast, has been in Tennessee’s defense longer than any of the other defensive linemen. The 2019 first-round draft pick’s tenure consists of 24 appearances (22 starts).

Plus, Autry’s staying power is hard-earned. The Mississippi State product made it in the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Raiders in 2014. By now, only three defensive linemen drafted that year have played more games in the NFL than he has, including three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald (110 games) and former Titans nose tackle DaQuan Jones (99 games).

Autry effectively filled Jones’ spot when signed a three-year, $21.5 million free-agent deal in March. But his versatility will allow him to line up at different spots along the front and speaks to why franchise officials moved quickly to add him once the signing period began.

“The thing I liked about him them and I like about him now is that he is he’s all business, works his butt off and he’s willing to do whatever we ask him to do,” Tennessee’s defensive line coach Terrell Williams, who had the same job with Oakland in 2014, said. “I’m excited to get back with him.

“… He brings NFL experience. He’s been a starter. He’s played in multiple schemes. He can do a lot of different things from a football standpoint.”

And having watched him play for an AFC South rival and having seen him up-close in offseason training, Simmons is eager to hear what he has to say.

“I’ve seen him twice a year for the last two years that I’ve been with the Titans, and I just know he can be disruptive,” Simmons said. “You can tell from the way gets off the ball, the way he does the drills.

“It’s been good just to watch him and be out there on the field and communicate with him. I think it’s going to be a great year up front with us.”

Bartender Jesse Zarmbinski pours two glasses of wine on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 at MacKenzie River.
News

Titans Create NFL's First Wine Club

Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Denico Autry (96) talks with head coach Mike Vrabel during practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Thursday, June 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Autry Already Making Himself Heard

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel tosses a football during a Mini-Camp practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Tuesday, June 15, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Vrabel Far From a Favorite at Celebrity Golf Event

Tennessee Titans center Ben Jones (60) calls out the blocking scheme against the Chicago Bears at Nissan Stadium.
News

Titans Will Have One of NFL's Oldest O-Lines

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) hands the ball off to Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) during the first half at Nissan Stadium.
News

Henry or Tannehill? Who Can the Titans Least Afford to Lose to Injury?

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Josh Reynolds (18) pulls in a catch during a Mini-Camp practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Tuesday, June 15, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

History Shows Reynolds' Breakout Could Still Happen

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Bud Dupree (48) after a defensive stop against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
News

Dupree Plans to do More than Rush Passer

Tennessee Titans kicker Sam Sloman (2) reacts after making a field goal during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
News

Report: Former Titans Kicker to Sign with Steelers

Former NFL and Tennessee Titans running back Eddie George smiles as he listens to media questions as he is announced as the new head football coach for Tennessee State University at the Gentry Center Tuesday, April 13, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Eddie George Making 'Immediate Impact' as College Football Coach