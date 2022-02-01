Titans Projected to Add Two Compensatory Draft Picks

The Tennessee Titans have just five slots set in stone for the 2022 NFL Draft in April, but that total might get boosted to seven in a few weeks.

OverTheCap.com projects a pair of compensatory picks for the Titans this year, one in the fourth round and one in the sixth round.

Compensatory picks are awarded by the NFL prior to the draft, given to teams that lost more free agents during the previous offseason than they signed. All picks are added to the ends of rounds three through seven, but the particular slotting is determined by a formula that involves the amount of money to sign a free agent, the percentage of snaps he played, and any awards won by the player – such as Associated Press All-Pro or Pro Football Writers of America All-NFL or All-Conference.

The Titans did sign a number of unrestricted free agents during the 2021 offseason such as Bud Dupree and Denico Autry. But those they lost – such as Corey Davis, Jonnu Smith, DaQuan Jones, Jadeveon Clowney and Desmond King – amounted to a net loss. That’s why OTC is projecting the Titans to get an extra fourth-round pick (for Davis), and an extra sixth-round selection (for Jones).

OTC notes, however, there is a possibility the Titans might not get that extra sixth-round selection.

If the NFL counts the signing of cornerback Kevin Johnson last March as adding a free agent – despite the fact Johnson retired in June before playing a snap for the team – then the sixth-round selection would likely disappear.

The Titans know they have selections in the first round (26th overall), third round (90th overall), fourth round, fifth round and sixth round. The exact positions of picks in the fourth through seventh rounds of the draft won’t be known until the compensatory picks are announced.

Tennessee doesn’t have a second-round pick because it went to Atlanta as part of the deal for wide receiver Julio Jones.

Assuming the Titans don’t acquire a second-round selection, it will mark the first time since 2017 – and just the second time under general manager Jon Robinson – that the team won’t have a choice in that round.

Previous second-round picks under Robinson have included offensive lineman Dillon Radunz (2021); cornerback Kristian Fulton (2020); wide receiver A.J. Brown (2019); edge rusher Harold Landry (2018); and edge rusher Kevin Dodd (2016), defensive lineman Austin Johnson (2016) and running back Derrick Henry (2016).

The Titans don’t have a seventh-round pick because they traded it to Miami as part of the deal that sent former first-round selection Isaiah Wilson to the Dolphins.