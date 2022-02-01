Skip to main content
Titans Projected to Add Two Compensatory Draft Picks
Team(s)
Tennessee Titans

Titans Projected to Add Two Compensatory Draft Picks

It could be fewer based on how the NFL looks at last year's addition of cornerback Kevin Johnson, who retired weeks later.

Christopher Hanewinckel/USA Today Sports

It could be fewer based on how the NFL looks at last year's addition of cornerback Kevin Johnson, who retired weeks later.

The Tennessee Titans have just five slots set in stone for the 2022 NFL Draft in April, but that total might get boosted to seven in a few weeks.

OverTheCap.com projects a pair of compensatory picks for the Titans this year, one in the fourth round and one in the sixth round.

Compensatory picks are awarded by the NFL prior to the draft, given to teams that lost more free agents during the previous offseason than they signed. All picks are added to the ends of rounds three through seven, but the particular slotting is determined by a formula that involves the amount of money to sign a free agent, the percentage of snaps he played, and any awards won by the player – such as Associated Press All-Pro or Pro Football Writers of America All-NFL or All-Conference.

The Titans did sign a number of unrestricted free agents during the 2021 offseason such as Bud Dupree and Denico Autry. But those they lost – such as Corey Davis, Jonnu Smith, DaQuan Jones, Jadeveon Clowney and Desmond King – amounted to a net loss. That’s why OTC is projecting the Titans to get an extra fourth-round pick (for Davis), and an extra sixth-round selection (for Jones).

OTC notes, however, there is a possibility the Titans might not get that extra sixth-round selection.

Read More

If the NFL counts the signing of cornerback Kevin Johnson last March as adding a free agent – despite the fact Johnson retired in June before playing a snap for the team – then the sixth-round selection would likely disappear.

The Titans know they have selections in the first round (26th overall), third round (90th overall), fourth round, fifth round and sixth round. The exact positions of picks in the fourth through seventh rounds of the draft won’t be known until the compensatory picks are announced.

Tennessee doesn’t have a second-round pick because it went to Atlanta as part of the deal for wide receiver Julio Jones.

Assuming the Titans don’t acquire a second-round selection, it will mark the first time since 2017 – and just the second time under general manager Jon Robinson – that the team won’t have a choice in that round.

Previous second-round picks under Robinson have included offensive lineman Dillon Radunz (2021); cornerback Kristian Fulton (2020); wide receiver A.J. Brown (2019); edge rusher Harold Landry (2018); and edge rusher Kevin Dodd (2016), defensive lineman Austin Johnson (2016) and running back Derrick Henry (2016).

The Titans don’t have a seventh-round pick because they traded it to Miami as part of the deal that sent former first-round selection Isaiah Wilson to the Dolphins. 

Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson addresses the media before the start of training camp at Saint Thomas Sports Park.
News

Titans Projected to Add Two Compensatory Draft Picks

44 seconds ago
Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) celebrates during a AFC Divisional playoff football game at Nissan Stadium.
News

Two More Titans Added to Pro Bowl

Jan 31, 2022
Schwartz,Jim-PracticeField
News

Schwartz Helped Defense's Improvement, but How Much?

Jan 31, 2022
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) greets Tennessee Titans cornerback Logan Ryan (26) before the start of the preseason game at Nissan Stadium Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Every Time the Titans Faced Tom Brady

Jan 29, 2022
Brady,Tom-LineID
News

Titans Started, Finished Well Against Brady

Jan 29, 2022
Tennessee Titans general manager Ruston Webster before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field.
News

Former Titans GM Pursues New Opportunity

Jan 28, 2022
Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Harold Landry III (58) brings down Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) causing a fumble Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
News

One 2021 Takeaway: More Takeaways Needed

Jan 28, 2022
Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley (3) is helped up after he was injured at Nissan Stadium Monday, Oct. 18, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Can Farley Follow in Fulton's Footsteps?

Jan 27, 2022