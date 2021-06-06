Titans Reach Deal to Acquire Julio Jones

The seven-time Pro Bowler will team with A.J. Brown and running back Derrick Henry in what should be a formidable offense.

It happened.

The Tennessee Titans acquired seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones and a 2023 sixth-round pick from the Atlanta Falcons for a 2022 second-round pick and a 2023 fourth-round pick, according to multiple reports Sunday. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport was the first to report the trade.

The deal is a massive one for the Titans considering the lack of substantial depth they had at wide receiver in wake of free agency and the NFL Draft. At least on paper, the Titans arguably now have the best wide receiver duo in the league. They essentially have two No. 1 wide receivers on the roster in third-year star A.J. Brown and the decorated veteran Jones.

Rumors swirled for weeks about the Falcons’ desire to trade Jones, who they selected with the sixth overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. It only escalated when Jones seemingly made an unexpected appearance on Undisputed, a popular sports talk show, and said he no longer wanted to be Falcon.

The Titans were a favorite -- at times a heavy one -- to land the two-time All-Pro throughout, especially after the draft, when they did not select a wide receiver until the third day.

Jones is a 10-year veteran who was limited by a hamstring injury in 2020. In nine starts, he caught 51 passes for 771 yards and three touchdowns. All of those numbers rank near career lows.

But the sixth overall selection in the 2012 NFL Draft is still respected as one of the league’s top wide receivers. He topped 1,000 yards receiving in six straight seasons from 2014-19. He led the league in receiving yards in 2018 with 1,677 and 2015 with 1,871, which is the second-highest single-season total in league history behind Calvin Johnson's 1,964 yards in 2012.

For his career, Jones is third among active players in receptions (848), second in yards (12,896) and 11th in touchdowns (60). He leads all wide receivers (current and former) in yards-per-game with 95.5. He’s led the league in that category three times.

The Titans’ offense has a whole different dimension now. For as good as last year’s record-setting offense was, the 2021 group boasts much more talent on paper.

They already have a star in Brown, who has gone over 1,000 yards in each of his first two seasons, earning a Pro Bowl appearance in 2020. Arguably the best at his position, running back Derrick Henry is seemingly just nearing his prime. He’s won two consecutive rushing titles and became the league’s eighth member of the 2,000-yard club this past season.

General manager Jon Robinson knew his team badly needed a wide receiver. Corey Davis departed in free agency. Tight end Jonnu Smith did too. The Titans had few proven pass catchers outside of Brown, and it was hard to imagine their offense scaring anybody if it remained the same.

The NFL is a passing league, and teams need talented pass catchers to succeed. Several teams have made similar moves recently. The Buffalo Bills became legit Super Bowl contenders by adding Steffon Diggs. The Kansas City Chiefs seem to add a new wide receiver every year.

With Jones, the Titans have an offense that can compete with any.