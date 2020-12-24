Thursday Injury Report: Saffold Reveals Procedure on Toe

Titans left guard was unable to practice last week after being treated for an unexplained infection.

NASHVILLE – Rodger Saffold has dealt with injuries from head (or at least close to it) to toe this season.

The most recent was the toe, and the Tennessee Titans left guard said it was also the most problematic. Saffold revealed Thursday that he underwent a procedure last week to deal with an infection in the digit that cast serious doubt about his ability to play last Sunday against Detroit.

“The toe situation kind of came up out of nowhere,” he said. “Then, having to get a procedure done where I couldn’t do anything, and my decision (on whether to play) wasn’t until Sunday. … Didn’t really know where it came from. No opening point to get in. It was just one of those crazy kind of things that happened.

“That was really tough for me, having to be away from meetings all week and then still having to play a good football game.”

Saffold remains on the injury report this week because of the issue, but he was a full particiant in Thursday’s practice, just as he was a day earlier.

The complete Titans-Packers injury report for Thursday:

TENNESSEE

Did not practice: WR A.J. Brown (ankle), TE Jonnu Smith (knee) and T Dennis Kelly (knee). Limited participation: RB Derrick Henry (not injury related), C Ben Jones (knee), LB David Long (neck), OLB Derick Roberson (hamstring) and DT Jeffery Simmons (knee). Full participation: CB Adoreé Jackson (knee), G Rodger Saffold (toe), TE Geoff Swaim (ankle) and S Kenny Vaccaro (illness).

GREEN BAY

Did not practice: S Will Redmond (concussion), TE Jace Sternberger (concussion/illness) and RB Jamaal Williams (quad). Limited participation: LB Rashan Gary (hip), RB Aaron Jones (toe), CB Kevin King (groin), WR Alan Lazard (core/wrist), TE Marcedes Lewis (knee), WR Equanimous St. Brown (knee), LB Za’Darius Smith (ankle/thumb/neck), CB Chandon Sullivan (hip) and T Rick Wagner (knee). Full participation: LB Krys Barnes (eye), LS Hunter Bradley (illness), G Lucas Patrick (toe), LB Randy Ramsey (neck), DL Anthony Rush (illness), P JK Scott (quad), G Simon Stepaniak (knee) and WR Malik Taylor (hamstring).