Jonnu Smith: Tight Ends Will Take Center Stage at Super Bowl

One of the Tennessee Titans' top performers thinks one team's defense will be the difference, though.

Tight end Jonnu Smith is taking the Kansas Chiefs in the Super Bowl, and in his best guess, it might not be that close.

“I am taking, man … Kansas City 35-21,” Smith said Tuesday on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “That’s going to be a big dub. (Kansas City) can score, and I think that they will be able to get to the passer. They are too explosive on offense.”

Though the Tennessee Titans aren’t playing for the Vince Lombardi trophy on Sunday, Smith will play “good sport” and watch the two star-studded offenses attempt to lead each team to a win in the biggest game of the year.

One of the positions Smith has his eyes on naturally is, of course, the tight end. And between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Chiefs, there is no lack in the quality play at that position.

“With Kansas City, a guy like Travis Kelce, throwing it at the level he is playing at right now is insane,” Smith said. “Watching this guy run routes is like looking at a receiver. He’s probably the best route-running tight end I have ever seen. He is a weapon after the catch. He has a quarterback who is going to get it to him. And he is just a matchup nightmare.”

Smith had equal praise for Buccaneers tight end group that includes Rob Gronkowski and Cameron Brate.

“You have Gronk and Brate on the other hand who are great,” Smith said. “They are a different style tight end than Kelce. But you know, Gronk and Brate are bigger bodies. And they use those bodies to get in position to make plays. Gronk is a Hall of Famer, and though he’s been battling injuries, he’s been playing really good ball this year.”

Smith asserts that it will be a great matchup Sunday as each team attempts to mitigate the effectiveness of the tight ends on both rosters.

Smith also sang high praises of the Tampa Bay pass rush, which he deems as an x-factor going into the Super Bowl.

“Those guys have been playing great ball,” Smith said. “I watched their last game against Green Bay, and those guys were getting downhill and competing at a high level. No one expected that coming into the year since they were under the radar guys.

“To me, rushing the passer is going to be the deciding factor in winning the Super Bowl.”

On the other side of the coin, Smith deemed the Chiefs defense full of “monster who can make plays.”

Ultimately the tight end said that he is just excited to watch the game like the rest of us.

It remains to be seen where he will be next year. The 2017 third-round pick who set career-highs with 41 receptions, 448 yards and eight touchdown receptions this season, is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent when the new contract year begins in March.

“First we have to see what organization I will play for with my contract situation coming up,” Smith said. “(The Titans) are in a great position with this team. I am confident that we will fill the voids. We are putting the pieces in place that we need, and I just think going forward that we have a lot of room for success.”