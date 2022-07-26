Skip to main content
Julio has a New Team – and a Date with Titans

Adam Hagy/USA Today Sports

The veteran wide receiver will sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who will conduct two days of joint practices and play a preseason game in Nashville next month.

NASHVILLE – Julio Jones officially has moved on from the Tennessee Titans.

But he will be back. Soon.

The veteran wide receiver agreed to contract terms with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Tuesday, according to multiple reports. The decision pairs him with record-setting quarterback Tom Brady and adds him to a wide receivers group – led by Pro Bowlers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin – that already was considered to be among the league’s best.

The Titans and Buccaneers are scheduled for two days of joint workouts in town ahead of their Aug. 20 preseason contest at Nissan Stadium. The next week, Tennessee will host the Arizona Cardinals for a similar arrangement ahead of the final preseason contest.

“Those are great opportunities for guys,” coach Mike Vrabel said. “… And so, Tampa is going to bring in a new set of guys that are going to be fantastic, that are going to allow our guys something different. And so will Arizona.

“… So, those reps are valuable to be able to see a bunch of different skillsets, body types, change from one day to the next. ‘OK, this first day maybe wasn't very good. How can I adjust and fix and correct some of those things?’”

The practices with Tampa Bay will take place Aug. 17 and 18.

If Jones participates, his uniform and teammates won’t be the only thing different. Last year with Tennessee, he was injured early in training camp and the decision was made to be conservative with his rehabilitation. He did not practice again for the next three weeks and did not play in any of the three preseason games.

The seven-time Pro Bowler eventually appeared in just 10 games during the regular season and finished with 31 receptions, 434 yards and one touchdown (all career-lows).

Tennessee released him in March. The move freed up about $9.5 million in salary cap space and made Jones a free agent. He remained unsigned throughout the offseason.

He will cost the Titans $4.8 million in dead money (source: OverTheCap.com), which is a little more than one-third of all the dead money resulting from nine moves that – as of now – the team will eat this season.

Jones’ deal with Tampa Bay reportedly is for one season. At 33, he becomes one of the oldest wide receivers currently on an NFL roster.

Tennessee and Tampa Bay will not meet in the regular season.

