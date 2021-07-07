Vrabel Far From a Favorite at Celebrity Golf Event

The Tennessee Titans head coach will play in the American Century Championship for the third consecutive year.

There is a chance that he will deliver the longest drive. Perhaps he even will sink the longest putt.

When it comes to his chances to with this week’s American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament, though, Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel faces long odds. Really long.

Vrabel is a 500/1 choice, which means he offers the potential for a bigger payout than all but seven of the 49 players for whom the William Hill Sportsbook has offered odds. The remaining competitors in the field, which currently consists of 89 entries, are a collective 50/1.

The American Century Championship is an annual 54-hole event that takes place in Lake Tahoe and features well-known competitors from sports and entertainment. The event employs the Modified Stapleford scoring system, which awards points for each hole on which a player breaks par and deducts points for each hole on which a player fails to break par.

This year’s event takes place Friday through Sunday with live coverage on NBC and NBC Sports Network.

Tony Romo, the NFL quarterback-turned-broadcaster and a two-time champion, is the betting favorite. Other favorites include defending champion Mardy Fish, a former professional tennis player, and three former MLB pitchers, Mark Mulder, John Smoltz and Derek Lowe.

Vrabel has taken part in the event each of the last two years. In 2019, he overcame a slow start (minus-10 in the first round) to finish 50th in the field of 91. In 2020, a difficult third round (minus-8) left him in a tie for 42nd.

Of his six rounds at the event, his best was the final round in 2019 when he scored plus-9. He has posted a positive score three times and a negative one three times.

Vrabel is one of 39 current and former NFL players in the field. The only other NFL head coach with odds of his own is New Orleans’ Sean Payton, who is a 2,000/1 choice. Buffalo coach Sean McDermott is among the first-time participants.