Jets Consider Carter a 'Home Run' Hire

The former Tennessee Titans offensive line coach worked alongside his new boss a decade ago when they were with the Seattle Seahawks.

Robert Saleh said he did not want to speak for the Tennessee Titans.

The New York Jets coach believes that Keith Carter’s record as the Titans’ offensive line coach speaks for itself. That is why Saleh moved quickly to hire Carter as his new offensive line coach/ run game coordinator.

The Jets formally announced the addition Thursday, the same day they named former Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett their new offensive coordinator.

Carter was available because he was one of four staff members fired by coach Mike Vrabel says after the end of the regular season.

“I was shocked he was let go at Tennessee [due to] philosophical differences, not to speak for them,” Saleh said in a news conference. “… There was a lot of things going on with the O-line coach and the coordinator and just trying to make sure that we paired up the perfect team. We feel like we hit a home run.”

Carter has a direct connection to the Jets through Saleh, who just completed his second season as head coach. The two worked together in Seattle in 2012 and 2013 when Carter was an offensive quality control coach and Saleh was defensive quality control coach. The Seahawks won the Super Bowl in 2013.

The Jets finished the 2022 season with a 7-10 record, same as the Titans. They finished 25th in rushing offense, 24th in yards per carry and their leading rusher, Breece Hall, finished with 463 rushing yards.

As a team, they scored 13 rushing touchdowns, the same number Derrick Henry had for Tennessee.

“Really excited about Keith,” Saleh said. “Continually throughout his time at Tennessee – even with Derrick Henry out – they were still able to spit out top 10 run games. They’ve been very effective in the red zone running the football, getting the ball past the goal line, all that good stuff.

“A hard-nosed, hard-charging football coach that we’re really excited to get.”