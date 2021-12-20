Three Titans Top Pro Bowl Fan Voting

Three members of the Tennessee Titans defense topped the Pro Bowl fan voting at their respective positions.

That does not mean that Jeffery Simmons, Kevin Byard and Ola Adeniyi will be in the NFL’s annual showcase event. But it is a good start.

Byard got the most votes of the three with 193,061, the most among all free and strong safeties in both conferences. Simmons topped AFC defensive tackles with 173,029, and Adeniyi topped all special teams performers with 98,287.

The league office revealed the results of fan voting Monday. It also named five players who will be Pro Bowlers, Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady, L.A. Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and wide receiver Cooper Kupp, Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce and Indianapolis running back Jonathan Taylor, who led all players in fan votes with 265,370.

The complete list of 88 Pro Bowlers will be revealed Wednesday. Fan voting accounts for one-third of the selection process. A vote of NFL players also counts for one-third, and a coaches vote accounts for the final one-third. Players and coaches cast their ballots in recent days.

Byard is the only one of the three Titans who has been a Pro Bowler. The free safety was selected in 2017, when he tied for the league lead with eight interceptions. This season, he is tied for fourth with five picks.

Simmons is tied for second among all defensive tackles with seven and a half sacks and tied for third with 14 quarterback hits. He is also one of nine players at his position with at least 50 tackles. Plus, he has broken up six passes, tops at his spot.

Adeniyi is tied for the team with nine special teams tackles. He is one of three Tennessee players to have logged more than 250 snaps on special teams this season.