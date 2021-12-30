COVID Update: Offensive Line Back Intact

NASHVILLE – There was good news for the Tennessee Titans in regard to COVID-19 on Thursday.

Two players, right guard Nate Davis and cornerback Caleb Farley, were activated from the Reserve—COVID-19 list. Davis made it back to the active roster after five days, and Farley’s change in status comes after just three days (he remains on injured reserve where he has been since mid-October).

More importantly, no players were added.

Davis’ return to health means the Titans’ starting offensive line once again is intact. Left guard Rodger Saffold and left tackle Taylor Lewan also were activated from the COVID list this week. Center Ben Jones and right tackle David Quessenberry are not among those affected in the recent outbreak.

It is a noteworthy development given that Sunday’s opponent, the Miami Dolphins, lead the NFL with 45 sacks, 35 of them in the last seven games (all victories).

“They are disruptive,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said. “They play the run and then transition quickly. The edge guys, (Emmanuel) Ogbah and (Jaelan) Phillips, those guys are tough to handle. They are long and fast. … They are very good defensively. They have very good technique when you watch and study the technique. These are all things that we believe in here.”

Backup tackle Kendall Lamm is now the only offensive lineman among the seven players still on the Titans’ COVID list, a group that includes wide receivers Julio Jones and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and outside linebacker Bud Dupree.