Sharif Finch Goes to NFL's Worst Team Via Waiver Claim

David Boclair

NASHVILLE – Things could be worse for Sharif Finch.

He could be out of work.

Instead, the former Tennessee Titans outside linebacker is now a member of the NFL’s worst team. The Cincinnati Bengals (1-14) claimed Finch off waivers Monday, a day after they assured themselves of the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft with an overtime loss to Miami.

The Titans (8-7) waived Finch on Saturday to make room for running back Dalyn Dawkins, who was promoted from the practice squad when it was determined that Derrick Henry would not play Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. Dawkins was released Monday in response to injury issues at wide receiver.

Finch earned a spot on Tennessee’s roster last season as an undrafted rookie out of Temple. He appeared in 15 games and made 22 tackles along with one and a half sacks in his first season. He also forced two fumbles and a recovered one.

This season, he started the first three games but was inactive for six of the next 11. In eight appearances he made 13 tackles and recorded two sacks.

Coach Mike Vrabel has indicated that the 6-foot-4, 250-pounder has been slowed by injuries this season, but he has not been on the injury report since Week 9. Before that, he was off and on the injury report with a shoulder issue.

