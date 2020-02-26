Vrabel Still Working Through Defensive Staff Functionality

Mike Vrabel might have some different responsibilities in 2020. He won’t have fewer responsibilities.

The Tennessee Titans head coach said he has not yet settled on who will run the defense during practices and in games following Dean Pees’ retirement after two years as the team’s defensive coordinator. Vrabel, however, made it clear Tuesday at the NFL’s annual scouting combine in Indianapolis that even if he has a larger role in what happens with that unit, it won’t be at the expense of time he spends with the rest of the team.

“My role as head coach is to be around and be in meetings,” Vrabel said. “I think that’s one of my strengths, that I feel like I can go in and be involved in the offense, the defense and the special teams. That will continue, whatever path we go down.”

Pees was the first assistant Vrabel hired when he became the Titans head coach following the 2017 season. Apparently, the last thing he wants to do is rush into naming a replacement.

The defensive staff will have several new faces in 2020 but – as of now – it won’t have a coordinator. Staff changes since the end of the season included the hiring of two new coaches and two others in new roles. No one has been named defensive coordinator and there are no immediate plans to assign anyone to that role.

“Right now, we’re working through the process of who’s going to be running the defensive side of us,” Vrabel said. “I’m really excited about the staff, but I’m working through that process of doing what’s best for the players and the Titans.

“But I’m excited about the group of guys we have and about how we expect to play defense with the Titans.”

Most notable among the changes is Jim Haslett, who has been a defensive coordinator for four different NFL franchises. Haslett is the Titans’ new inside linebackers coach after three years as linebackers coach with the Cincinnati Bengals.

No one else on the staff has any kind of comparable experience, yet it remains to be seen who will create the gameplans and/or call the signals on game day.

“A veteran presence. A knowledgeable football coach. A passionate football coach,” Vrabel said. “A guy that coached me in Pittsburgh. I think he’ll be a great veteran presence for our young group of inside linebackers.

“… Right now, Jim’s just focused on coaching the inside linebackers and learning that position and getting to know those players.”

The Titans have changed defensive coordinators often in recent years. No one has held the job for more than three consecutive seasons since Jim Schwartz had an eight-year run (2001-08).

Not having anyone in that position, though, will be something different.