Titans' Jeffery Simmons Talks Touchdown vs. 49ers

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons is dealing with a lot of ups and downs after the team's Week 15 loss against the San Francisco 49ers.

Simmons learned upon arrival to Nashville that his house had been broken into while the team was away in Santa Clara for the game. During the contest, he caught his first NFL touchdown pass from Cam Ward and he spoke about the play after the game.

"We practice that play for a couple weeks now to where I go out there and I'm in the flat," Simmons said postgame. "What's crazy is every time we practice up that play [Titans QB] Cam [Ward] never threw me the ball. When I was in the flat, I expected him to come out there with me. The corner that was sitting out there, I knew it was probably going to come.

Dec 14, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

"Then I saw Cam scrambling and everybody has seen Cam throw the ball, he probably throws the ball, which is dangerous, across his body more than any quarterback in the league, so I decided I have to go the opposite way. I know Cam can make that throw and when I saw him release it, I said, 'oh, don't drop this ball, whatever you do' is what was going through my mind. I thought, 'do not drop this ball.' He made a hell of a throw across his body and that's Cam."

Simmons Catches First Career TD

Simmons was preparing for this for weeks, and it clearly shows on the field. The fact that a defensive star like him is willing to make plays like this for his team, despite the playoffs being a far-distant dream, is admirable.

Simmons is showing the rest of the team that there is something worth fighting for in the final three games of a season that appears lost on the surface.

Perhaps a play like this will ignite the team through the final three weeks of the season. With a game coming up against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 16, the team has a chance to further deflate the recent Super Bowl champions.

Patrick Mahomes tore his ACL in the team's most recent 16-13 loss against the Los Angeles Chargers, and the team was subsequently eliminated from playoff contention. The Titans have a chance to grab a win against a Chiefs team that could come in unmotivated, playing in its first inconsequential game in nearly a decade.

