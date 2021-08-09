Camp Quotes and Notes: Aug. 9

The Titans' top three wide receivers still have not come together; Mike Vrabel poo-poos the first depth chart and more.

NASHVILLE – It is nearly two weeks into the Tennessee Titans’ training camp, and no one can say how well the wide receiver trio of A.J. Brown, Julio Jones and Josh Reynolds works together.

Coaches have carefully monitored Brown’s workload while Jones and Reynolds have not been healthy at the same time. Reynolds has returned to action in recent days, but Jones has not been seen on the practice field since early last week.

“It’s tough not having the guys out there to be able to work on the routes, work on the offense and stuff,” Reynolds said Monday. “But I mean, they’re professionals, man. We know they’re doing the right thing to not fall behind on the offense.”

Brown is s 2020 Pro Bowler who has led the team in receiving each of the last two seasons. Jones is one of the game’s most productive receivers of the last decade who was acquired in a trade. Reynolds was a free-agent addition after four seasons with the L.A. Rams.

Together, they offer the potential to be the most prolific trio of receivers the franchise has had since its run-and-shoot days as the Houston Oilers. For now, it remains all potential.

“It’s going to be fun, man,” Reynolds said about the day all three are healthy and take the field together. “I’m excited. I’m excited for it.”

Comings and goings: Tackles Taylor Lewan and Ty Sambrailo, both of the mend from reconstructive knee surgery, were involved in team drills to a far greater extent than they had been in any other training camp practice.

“They have been out there working hard,” Vrabel said. “We need bodies there and obviously we need good bodies and good players, so hopefully they will respond favorably to that work. We will see how they feel and see where they are at in the morning and see if we add on more.”

On the downside, another of the Titans’ top tackles, Kendall Lamm, left the field early with a trainer. He appeared to have injured a shoulder.

Brown, Jones, center Ben Jones and right guard Nate Davis, defensive lineman Denico Autry and tight end Geoff Swaim did not participate. None of them practiced on Saturday either.

Depth chart hoopla: With the preseason opener set for Friday at Atlanta, the Titans released their depth chart for the first time since the start of camp.

It was a moment that generated a lot of interest and discussion online. And it ultimately was meaningless. Veterans were placed ahead of rookies, returning players were placed ahead of newcomers. It largely was an illustration of seniority at each position.

“I wouldn’t put a lot of stock into it with what it looks like now,” Vrabel said. “I think we can all anticipate that some of these names will remain as starters for us going into the season, but then there will be a lot of other guys that throughout the course of the preseason and games work their way up or work their way down.”

There also is the fact that “starters” at many spots during the regular season will be determined by which personnel package coaches use first. For example, at one spot on defense eight different players (a combination of linebackers and cornerbacks) notched at least one start. At another there were seven defensive linemen and cornerbacks. One spot on offense rotated between wide receivers, tight ends and a fullback.

The last word: “It’s just focus, a lot more focus. Since it’s a game, you want to focus on the small details because every significant detail, every opportunity in a game matters. Missed plays, missed assignments, they lead to touchdowns, which we don’t want to give up.” – defensive lineman Trevon Coley, on the importance of preseason games.