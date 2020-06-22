AllTitans
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Game Day

Third Member of Draft Class Agrees to Terms

David Boclair

NASHVILLE – Half of the Tennessee Titans’ 2020 draft class is now under contract. It’s the back half.

Quarterback Cole McDonald, the first of two seventh-round selections, has agreed to terms, the team announced Monday.

McDonald, a two-year starter at Hawaii, is the third draft choice to complete negotiations with Tennessee. Fifth-round pick Larrell Murchison, a defensive tackle out of North Carolina State, and Marshall cornerback Chris Jackson, the second seventh-round selection, got their deals done nearly a month ago.

The Titans’ picks in the first three rounds remain unsigned.

McDonald was the 10th of 13 quarterbacks taken in this year’s draft, and the first of four who went in the final round. He has good size (6-foot-3, 215 pounds) and the athleticism (he was the fastest quarterback at this year’s scouting combine) to make him an intriguing prospect. There are, however, questions about his arm strength and throwing motion that factored into his draft position.

“He’s a guy that’s got really good size, really good athleticism, ran fast, he moves around,” general manager Jon Robinson said on draft day. “He’s got good arm strength. We spent quite a bit of time with him here in the [pre-draft] process just getting to know him a little bit … and developed a good relationship with him. Felt like – from a tools standpoint – he was a guy that we’d like to work with.

“… We feel confident that we’ll hopefully be able to mold his tools, and I know that (McDonald) is excited to work here with us and try to improve.”

As it stands right now, McDonald is one of three quarterbacks on Tennessee’s roster. Ryan Tannehill is the unchallenged starter while McDonald will battle Logan Woodside to be the backup.

“For me, I just needed an opportunity,” McDonald said on draft day. “I needed a shot. In the seventh round, I could care less what number. Whether it was free agency or in another pick, I just need an opportunity. For me to get that from the Titans is a dream come true.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Evans Goes Old School To Build His Reputation

Titans linebacker trains in his garage this offseason as he sets his sights on Pro Bowl, All-Pro honors.

David Boclair

Tannehill Tackles Texas A&M Statue Issue

Titans quarterback backs current Aggies quarterback's call for removal of likeness of Confederate general who also was one of the school's earliest and most influential presidents.

David Boclair

Countdown to Kickoff: 85 Days

If the Titans hope to pick up a few more wins in 2020, it might help to pick off a few more passes.

David Boclair

NFLPA Does Not Want Players Working Out Together

David Boclair

Training Camp Not Conducive to Coronavirus Containment

Infectious disease expert Dr. David Aronoff says NFL teams will have to get creative -- if they are able to get together at all.

Mike Hogan

Titans Fullback Accused of Rape

Khari Blasingame's agent says the encounter took place four years ago and was consensual.

David Boclair

Only One Titans Draft Pick Chosen For Rookie Premiere

Running back Darrynton Evans identified as one of this year's most marketable NFL newcomers.

David Boclair

Countdown to Kickoff: 86 Days

Nate Washington started 86 games over five seasons, which made him a Titans free agent success story.

David Boclair

Inside the AFC South: These Guys Must Stay Healthy

A look at which players the Titans, Colts, Jaguars and Texans cannot afford to be without in 2020.

David Boclair

Starter on Super Bowl Defense Battling Cancer

Josh Evans is being treated in an Atlanta facility following a second diagnosis this year.

David Boclair