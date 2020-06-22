Third Member of Draft Class Agrees to Terms

NASHVILLE – Half of the Tennessee Titans’ 2020 draft class is now under contract. It’s the back half.

Quarterback Cole McDonald, the first of two seventh-round selections, has agreed to terms, the team announced Monday.

McDonald, a two-year starter at Hawaii, is the third draft choice to complete negotiations with Tennessee. Fifth-round pick Larrell Murchison, a defensive tackle out of North Carolina State, and Marshall cornerback Chris Jackson, the second seventh-round selection, got their deals done nearly a month ago.

The Titans’ picks in the first three rounds remain unsigned.

McDonald was the 10th of 13 quarterbacks taken in this year’s draft, and the first of four who went in the final round. He has good size (6-foot-3, 215 pounds) and the athleticism (he was the fastest quarterback at this year’s scouting combine) to make him an intriguing prospect. There are, however, questions about his arm strength and throwing motion that factored into his draft position.

“He’s a guy that’s got really good size, really good athleticism, ran fast, he moves around,” general manager Jon Robinson said on draft day. “He’s got good arm strength. We spent quite a bit of time with him here in the [pre-draft] process just getting to know him a little bit … and developed a good relationship with him. Felt like – from a tools standpoint – he was a guy that we’d like to work with.

“… We feel confident that we’ll hopefully be able to mold his tools, and I know that (McDonald) is excited to work here with us and try to improve.”

As it stands right now, McDonald is one of three quarterbacks on Tennessee’s roster. Ryan Tannehill is the unchallenged starter while McDonald will battle Logan Woodside to be the backup.

“For me, I just needed an opportunity,” McDonald said on draft day. “I needed a shot. In the seventh round, I could care less what number. Whether it was free agency or in another pick, I just need an opportunity. For me to get that from the Titans is a dream come true.”